Amenities

dishwasher some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location!Just 1 Block to Central Park Only 3 Flights Up with High Ceilings, 3 Queen Size Bedrooms, Kitchen Living Room Combo, Dishwasher and Theres a Laundromat and Wine Shop in the building!Close proximity to Zabars, Fairway and Trader Joe's as well as many Restaurants. Easy Access to the 1, C, and B Trains. Heat and Hot Water Included.