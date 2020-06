Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Gigantic 4 Bedroom Apartment Has Just Been Gut-Renovated & Is Ready For An Epic Family Or Group Of Friends To Move In & Make It Their Home! 5TH Floor Walkup.This Apartment Features Brand New Appliances, Microwave, Dishwasher, WASHING MACHINE & DRYER.Each Bedroom Can Easily Fit A QUEEN SIZED BED & Has Its Own Oversized Closet.All The Rooms Are Sunny With Large Windows. Exposed Brick Walls. Norris9140