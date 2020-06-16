All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:29 AM

706 West 180th Street

706 West 180th Street · (917) 375-2079
Location

706 West 180th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
tennis court
VIDEO TOURS BY FACETIME AND SKYPE AVAILABLE (contact for appointment)

Available Immediately, No Brokers Fee, No Board approval. For an additional $50/month owner will install washer/dryer. Shares allowed, live-in super, and pets are permitted.

This is a large three bedroom, with one full and one half-bath apartment on the second floor facing south. It has an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a microwave, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. With high ceilings and hardwood floors it feels both roomy and comfortable.

The location could not be better. The A express train is located one block from the apartment that can have you to midtown in 15 minutes. The C and 1 train are also only a few blocks away. The express M98 and M4 bus lines are also within walking distance. The George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, which just completed a major renovation, is bringing new retail to a neighborhood already brimming with plenty of shopping, nightlife, and a recently built Planet Fitness gym center. Abundant outdoor recreation includes the J. Hood Wright Park with its dog run; Fort Washington Park featuring playgrounds, athletic fields, and the Little Red Lighthouse under the Great Gray Bridge; and Fort Tryon Park, the Heather Garden, The Cloisters, and public tennis courts. The apartment is located a short walk from numerous healthcare providers including NY Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center.

Easy approval process, guarantors accepted. For an additional $50/month owner will install washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 West 180th Street have any available units?
706 West 180th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 West 180th Street have?
Some of 706 West 180th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 West 180th Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 West 180th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 West 180th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 West 180th Street is pet friendly.
Does 706 West 180th Street offer parking?
No, 706 West 180th Street does not offer parking.
Does 706 West 180th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 West 180th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 West 180th Street have a pool?
No, 706 West 180th Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 West 180th Street have accessible units?
No, 706 West 180th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 West 180th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 West 180th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
