706 West 180th Street

VIDEO TOURS BY FACETIME AND SKYPE AVAILABLE (contact for appointment)
Available Immediately, No Brokers Fee, No Board approval. For an additional $50/month owner will install washer/dryer. Shares allowed, live-in super, and pets are permitted.
This is a large three bedroom, with one full and one half-bath apartment on the second floor facing south. It has an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a microwave, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. With high ceilings and hardwood floors it feels both roomy and comfortable.
The location could not be better. The A express train is located one block from the apartment that can have you to midtown in 15 minutes. The C and 1 train are also only a few blocks away. The express M98 and M4 bus lines are also within walking distance. The George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, which just completed a major renovation, is bringing new retail to a neighborhood already brimming with plenty of shopping, nightlife, and a recently built Planet Fitness gym center. Abundant outdoor recreation includes the J. Hood Wright Park with its dog run; Fort Washington Park featuring playgrounds, athletic fields, and the Little Red Lighthouse under the Great Gray Bridge; and Fort Tryon Park, the Heather Garden, The Cloisters, and public tennis courts. The apartment is located a short walk from numerous healthcare providers including NY Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center.
