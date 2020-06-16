706 West 180th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground tennis court

VIDEO TOURS BY FACETIME AND SKYPE AVAILABLE (contact for appointment)



Available Immediately, No Brokers Fee, No Board approval. For an additional $50/month owner will install washer/dryer. Shares allowed, live-in super, and pets are permitted.



This is a large three bedroom, with one full and one half-bath apartment on the second floor facing south. It has an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a microwave, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. With high ceilings and hardwood floors it feels both roomy and comfortable.



The location could not be better. The A express train is located one block from the apartment that can have you to midtown in 15 minutes. The C and 1 train are also only a few blocks away. The express M98 and M4 bus lines are also within walking distance. The George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, which just completed a major renovation, is bringing new retail to a neighborhood already brimming with plenty of shopping, nightlife, and a recently built Planet Fitness gym center. Abundant outdoor recreation includes the J. Hood Wright Park with its dog run; Fort Washington Park featuring playgrounds, athletic fields, and the Little Red Lighthouse under the Great Gray Bridge; and Fort Tryon Park, the Heather Garden, The Cloisters, and public tennis courts. The apartment is located a short walk from numerous healthcare providers including NY Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center.



Easy approval process, guarantors accepted. For an additional $50/month owner will install washer/dryer.