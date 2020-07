Amenities

This GORGEOUS one bedroom has an incredible amount of space. The large open foyer has two closets plus an extra walk-in closet next to the bedroom is something you rarely see. The corner bedroom is well equipped to fit a Queen sized bed with even additional space for dressers/desks.



APT FEATURES:



HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT

4 LARGE CLOSETS INCLUDING A SMALL WALK-IN

LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT

QUEEN/KING SIZED BEDROOM

HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED

PET FRIENDLY NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED