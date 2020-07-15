700 Fort Washington Avenue

Amenities

Landlord pays the broker fee-- Video Tour, 2BR, off the cliff views with tons of light, ideal location in Hudson Heights on Fort Washington Ave. and West 190th St, steps away from amazing Fort Tryon Park, Beautiful Art Deco, spacious living room, PS 187 School district, renovated granite Bath and Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher....Building features Live-in Super, Elevator, Laundry in building, Bike room... Pets allowed, Guarantor allowed, Plenty of options for grocery shopping, amazing pizza place just a couple of minutes away, plus a good selection of restaurants and pubs. Tired of living in a small, expensive apartment? Do you want more for your money? What are you waiting for? Just come and see this apartment. Last but not least, the A train is next door and will take you to Midtown within 20 minutes. ElevatorLaundry in buildingLive-in SuperPets AllowedDishwasherBike RoomGuarantors AllowedGuarantors Accepted