Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

700 East 9th Street

700 East 9th Street · (212) 994-3258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$3,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and Sunny Two Bedroom in East Village!

Enjoy this sunny two bedroom home that features separate bedrooms, large living space with separate window kitchen (plus dishwasher) as well as windowed bath. Located on the 5th floor of a walk up building with live in super in east village. Close to public transportation, cafes and shopping.,**Blum Team Exclusive** CYOF**......XL and very sunny true 2 bedroom. Features include:......**Bright and sunny in all rooms...**XL living room with exposed brick...**Windowed kitchen with dishwasher...**Both bedrooms can fit a queen bed and have closets...**Live in super...**Pet friendly

Located right on the corner of 9th Street and Avenue C which is a 12-13 minute walk to the L train at 14th/1st, 15-16 minute walk to the Astor Place 6 train, and surrounded by some of the most under the radar and high quality restaurants, music venues, and bars. I live right in the area and can be very flexible on showing times.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 East 9th Street have any available units?
700 East 9th Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 700 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 East 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 700 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 700 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 700 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 East 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 700 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 700 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 East 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 East 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 East 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
