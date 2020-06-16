70 W 37th St

Amenities
VIRTUAL AND SELF GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE!
Studio with Private Balcony!
Blocks from Bryant Park, the Hollingsworth residences want for nothing ? in the center of everything. From the unforgettable rooftop terrace above to every dream amenity below, it?s all the excitement of iconic New York, curated with modern living in mind.
Thoughtfully designed residences.
Chef's kitchens feature professional gas ranges, refrigerators and dishwashers are neatly concealed behind custom paneled cabinetry. The kitchens also feature soft closing cupboards, quartz grey countertops and backsplash, recessed lighting, and ample storage.
Each residence offers in-home washers and dryers by Bosch, washed oak wood accented flooring, rain showers and luxury soaking bathtubs with most residences featuring private outdoor space.
*Net effective rent is advertised*
Building Amenities Include:
24-Hour Doorman
Valet Laundry Service
Rooftop Lounge and Fireplace
Landscaped Roof Terrace with Seating Areas and Grills Coworking Space
24-Hour Gym
Peloton Bike Studio
Amazon Package Hub
Wi-Fi
Bike Storage
Pet-Friendly
Spectrum
On-Site Parking Available