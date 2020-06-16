70 W 37th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access valet service

VIRTUAL AND SELF GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE!



Studio with Private Balcony!



Blocks from Bryant Park, the Hollingsworth residences want for nothing ? in the center of everything. From the unforgettable rooftop terrace above to every dream amenity below, it?s all the excitement of iconic New York, curated with modern living in mind.

Thoughtfully designed residences.

Chef's kitchens feature professional gas ranges, refrigerators and dishwashers are neatly concealed behind custom paneled cabinetry. The kitchens also feature soft closing cupboards, quartz grey countertops and backsplash, recessed lighting, and ample storage.

Each residence offers in-home washers and dryers by Bosch, washed oak wood accented flooring, rain showers and luxury soaking bathtubs with most residences featuring private outdoor space.

*Net effective rent is advertised*



Building Amenities Include:

24-Hour Doorman

Valet Laundry Service

Rooftop Lounge and Fireplace

Landscaped Roof Terrace with Seating Areas and Grills Coworking Space

24-Hour Gym

Peloton Bike Studio

Amazon Package Hub

Wi-Fi

Bike Storage

Pet-Friendly

Spectrum

On-Site Parking Available