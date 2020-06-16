All apartments in New York
70 W 37th St
70 W 37th St

70 W 37th St · (212) 947-6200
Location

70 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 719 · Avail. now

$3,688

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
VIRTUAL AND SELF GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE!

Studio with Private Balcony!

Blocks from Bryant Park, the Hollingsworth residences want for nothing ? in the center of everything. From the unforgettable rooftop terrace above to every dream amenity below, it?s all the excitement of iconic New York, curated with modern living in mind.
Thoughtfully designed residences.
Chef's kitchens feature professional gas ranges, refrigerators and dishwashers are neatly concealed behind custom paneled cabinetry. The kitchens also feature soft closing cupboards, quartz grey countertops and backsplash, recessed lighting, and ample storage.
Each residence offers in-home washers and dryers by Bosch, washed oak wood accented flooring, rain showers and luxury soaking bathtubs with most residences featuring private outdoor space.
*Net effective rent is advertised*

Building Amenities Include:
24-Hour Doorman
Valet Laundry Service
Rooftop Lounge and Fireplace
Landscaped Roof Terrace with Seating Areas and Grills Coworking Space
24-Hour Gym
Peloton Bike Studio
Amazon Package Hub
Wi-Fi
Bike Storage
Pet-Friendly
Spectrum
On-Site Parking Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 W 37th St have any available units?
70 W 37th St has a unit available for $3,688 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 W 37th St have?
Some of 70 W 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 W 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
70 W 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 W 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 W 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 70 W 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 70 W 37th St does offer parking.
Does 70 W 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 W 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 W 37th St have a pool?
No, 70 W 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 70 W 37th St have accessible units?
No, 70 W 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 70 W 37th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 W 37th St has units with dishwashers.
