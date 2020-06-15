All apartments in New York
70 University Place

70 University Place · (646) 809-4273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 University Place, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
new construction
Welcome to apartment 4 at 70 University Place!

This FULL FLOOR 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with oversized private roof deck has modern, high-end condo finishes and a fresh design aesthetic that retains character and gives you the best of new construction. Features include; solid oak wide-plank floors, sliding pocket doors, oversized custom closets, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, full-sized kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances (including dishwasher and microwave), granite counter and modern cabinetry, washer dryer & massive private storage, glass shower stall, eco-friendly finishes and porcelain tile clad bathroom floors. All bedrooms accommodate queen sized beds.

The building has a newly renovated lobby, live-in super, and is situated on one of the most popular residential streets in Greenwich Village.

Neighborhood Features:
- Near convenient grocery options such as Whole Foods, Agata & Valentina, Trader Joe's
- A short distance to Equinox, Crunch, REGAL Cinemas, Strand Bookstore, The Spotted Dog
- Close proximity to the 4,5,6,N,Q,R,W,B,D,F,M,A,C,E Trains

Contact me to view before it's too late!,**Cobroke Listing** 1 Month of Free rent on a 14-16 month lease.

Welcome to 70 University Place, Greenwich Village/Union Square's newest boutique building. This FULL FLOOR, pre-war, 4 bedroom /2 bathroom home with over-sized private roof deck (2nd floor roof) has modern, high-end finishes and a fresh design aesthetic that retains character and gives you the best of new construction. Features include; solid oak wide-plank floors, sliding pocket doors, oversized custom closets, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, full-sized kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances (including dishwasher and microwave), granite counter and modern cabinetry, washer dryer & massive private storage, glass shower stall, eco-friendly finishes and porcelain tile clad bathroom floors. Bedrooms accommodate queen sized beds, street scape views, located on prime University Place between E10 & E11. Pets upon approval, guarantors, shares, new hires and students all permitted. Apt is 2 flights up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 University Place have any available units?
70 University Place has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 University Place have?
Some of 70 University Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 University Place currently offering any rent specials?
70 University Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 University Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 University Place is pet friendly.
Does 70 University Place offer parking?
No, 70 University Place does not offer parking.
Does 70 University Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 University Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 University Place have a pool?
No, 70 University Place does not have a pool.
Does 70 University Place have accessible units?
No, 70 University Place does not have accessible units.
Does 70 University Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 University Place has units with dishwashers.
