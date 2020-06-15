Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly lobby new construction

Welcome to apartment 4 at 70 University Place!



This FULL FLOOR 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with oversized private roof deck has modern, high-end condo finishes and a fresh design aesthetic that retains character and gives you the best of new construction. Features include; solid oak wide-plank floors, sliding pocket doors, oversized custom closets, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, full-sized kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances (including dishwasher and microwave), granite counter and modern cabinetry, washer dryer & massive private storage, glass shower stall, eco-friendly finishes and porcelain tile clad bathroom floors. All bedrooms accommodate queen sized beds.



The building has a newly renovated lobby, live-in super, and is situated on one of the most popular residential streets in Greenwich Village.



Neighborhood Features:

- Near convenient grocery options such as Whole Foods, Agata & Valentina, Trader Joe's

- A short distance to Equinox, Crunch, REGAL Cinemas, Strand Bookstore, The Spotted Dog

- Close proximity to the 4,5,6,N,Q,R,W,B,D,F,M,A,C,E Trains



Contact me to view before it's too late!,**Cobroke Listing** 1 Month of Free rent on a 14-16 month lease.



Welcome to 70 University Place, Greenwich Village/Union Square's newest boutique building. This FULL FLOOR, pre-war, 4 bedroom /2 bathroom home with over-sized private roof deck (2nd floor roof) has modern, high-end finishes and a fresh design aesthetic that retains character and gives you the best of new construction. Features include; solid oak wide-plank floors, sliding pocket doors, oversized custom closets, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, full-sized kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances (including dishwasher and microwave), granite counter and modern cabinetry, washer dryer & massive private storage, glass shower stall, eco-friendly finishes and porcelain tile clad bathroom floors. Bedrooms accommodate queen sized beds, street scape views, located on prime University Place between E10 & E11. Pets upon approval, guarantors, shares, new hires and students all permitted. Apt is 2 flights up.