7 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman

Short-Term fully furnished. Available immediately!



This spacious newly renovated one-bedroom/one bath is a corner unit facing south west, opening to partial views of the Gramercy Park and welcoming great light all day. The bedroom offers a queen size bed, and 2 walk-in closets. Eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Great storage throughout the whole apartment.



Full-time boutique cond-op offering white glove doorman, concierge, laundry in the basement, roof-deck and live-in super. Around the corner from the charming Gramercy Park. Subway 4/6/R/W are all nearby.