All apartments in New York
Find more places like 7 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
7 Lexington Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

7 Lexington Avenue

7 Lexington Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
Short-Term fully furnished. Available immediately!

This spacious newly renovated one-bedroom/one bath is a corner unit facing south west, opening to partial views of the Gramercy Park and welcoming great light all day. The bedroom offers a queen size bed, and 2 walk-in closets. Eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Great storage throughout the whole apartment.

Full-time boutique cond-op offering white glove doorman, concierge, laundry in the basement, roof-deck and live-in super. Around the corner from the charming Gramercy Park. Subway 4/6/R/W are all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
7 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 7 Lexington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 7 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 7 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Lexington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 Lexington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity