Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:19 AM

684 Riverside Drive

684 Riverside Drive · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

684 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Features Dishwasher Hardwood Floors Exposed Brick Renovated Stainless Steel Appliances Wireless Intercom Beautiful Hudson River Views Hardwood Floors French Doors Pets Allowed Elevator Laundry in Building Heat/Hot Water IncludedDescriptionGorgeous apartment near City College and Columbia University with views of the Hudson River! The unit features a large kitchen, king size bedrooms (1 bedroom is twin size), stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, hardwood floors, new bathrooms, large windows with great light exposure. The building is steps away from the 1 train line, across the street from Riverside State Park, CITI bikes, restaurants, coffee shops, bars and much more. Must See! Available for August 1 move in. Norris10157

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 Riverside Drive have any available units?
684 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 684 Riverside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
684 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 684 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 684 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 684 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 684 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 684 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 684 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 684 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 684 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 684 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 684 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
