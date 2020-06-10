684 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Features Dishwasher Hardwood Floors Exposed Brick Renovated Stainless Steel Appliances Wireless Intercom Beautiful Hudson River Views Hardwood Floors French Doors Pets Allowed Elevator Laundry in Building Heat/Hot Water IncludedDescriptionGorgeous apartment near City College and Columbia University with views of the Hudson River! The unit features a large kitchen, king size bedrooms (1 bedroom is twin size), stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, hardwood floors, new bathrooms, large windows with great light exposure. The building is steps away from the 1 train line, across the street from Riverside State Park, CITI bikes, restaurants, coffee shops, bars and much more. Must See! Available for August 1 move in. Norris10157