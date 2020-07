Amenities

This bright, top floor two bedroom is renovated with a modern kitchen including a washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances. There is plenty of counter space as well as a window! The living room comes next with space for a small dining table and living room furniture. There is a small bedroom with one closet and a large bedroom with two closets and two windows. The lobby of the condominium is beautifully decorated with classy black and white photographs and a chandelier. Located not far from Central Park and around the corner from Columbus Avenue, there are many shops and restaurants as well as the welcome respite of the most famous park in the world. Transportation includes the M7, M11 and M116 buses as well as the B and C subway trains. There are supermarkets on 110th Street as well as a Whole Foods on 97th. Call me to see if this apartment works for you or if I can help you with your search.