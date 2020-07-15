67 Hudson Street

Amenities

Recently renovated from top to bottom this 2,000 sf, four-bedroom, three-bath loft is waiting for you to call it home.



This sunfilled corner Tribeca loft has 15 over-sized windows and views to the World Trade Center, the Woolworth Building, and out onto historic cobblestoned Jay and Staple Streets.



The spacious living and dining room will accommodate seating for 10. Ceiling heights are 10'6'+. There are large closets and exceptional built-in storage throughout.



The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar with seating for six, an externally vented Miele cooktop and oven, Liebherr refrigerator, Sub-Zero wine cooler, and Bosch Dishwasher.



The corner master bedroom has a large walk-in closet that is fully customized and the enormous en suite bathroom houses a soaking tub and separate shower stall.



This Tribeca Loft also features three additional generously sized bedrooms, white oak floors, city-quiet windows, and an oversized walk-in laundry room that will make you feel like you are living in a house.



The historic Whitehouse Condominium has just 18 residences and is set among cobblestone streets in the Tribeca historic landmark district. This is the building connected to the famous Staple Street bridge! It was built in 1893 Renaissance Revival style. Modern upgrades include video intercom service, keyed elevator, and a beautifully renovated Roof Terrace. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.