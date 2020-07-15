All apartments in New York
Location

67 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$14,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Just listed.

Recently renovated from top to bottom this 2,000 sf, four-bedroom, three-bath loft is waiting for you to call it home.

This sunfilled corner Tribeca loft has 15 over-sized windows and views to the World Trade Center, the Woolworth Building, and out onto historic cobblestoned Jay and Staple Streets.

The spacious living and dining room will accommodate seating for 10. Ceiling heights are 10'6'+. There are large closets and exceptional built-in storage throughout.

The modern kitchen has a breakfast bar with seating for six, an externally vented Miele cooktop and oven, Liebherr refrigerator, Sub-Zero wine cooler, and Bosch Dishwasher.

The corner master bedroom has a large walk-in closet that is fully customized and the enormous en suite bathroom houses a soaking tub and separate shower stall.

This Tribeca Loft also features three additional generously sized bedrooms, white oak floors, city-quiet windows, and an oversized walk-in laundry room that will make you feel like you are living in a house.

The historic Whitehouse Condominium has just 18 residences and is set among cobblestone streets in the Tribeca historic landmark district. This is the building connected to the famous Staple Street bridge! It was built in 1893 Renaissance Revival style. Modern upgrades include video intercom service, keyed elevator, and a beautifully renovated Roof Terrace. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Hudson Street have any available units?
67 Hudson Street has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Hudson Street have?
Some of 67 Hudson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 67 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 67 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 67 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 67 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 67 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.
