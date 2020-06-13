662 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUNNY, SOUTH FACING ONE BEDROOM HOME IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

375 West 46th Street, Apt 2E



YOUR HOME

Welcome home to this gorgeous, sunny one-bedroom rental unit in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. This south facing gem features lovely, pre-war details with quality renovations, including hardwood floors, granite countertops, Bertazzoni stove, and wine fridge. Air-conditioning units in the living room and bedroom are provided by the landlord, and the bedroom easily fits a queen-size bed. Located three flights up in an impeccably-maintained, classic 1920's brick apartment house owned by a local family, this very nice building benefits from the meticulous care of a responsive and involved landlord. Kindly note that dogs are not permitted and this unit is available for a minimum 12-month lease term, unfurnished, beginning 6/20/2020.



YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

375 West 46th Street is conveniently situated in one of Manhattan's most exciting, energetic neighborhoods. Most major subway lines are within a stone's throw and fantastic dining options abound. Come experience everything Hell's Kitchen has to offer!



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Broker Fee Applies

One Year Minimum Lease Term

Well-Maintained Walk-Up Building

No Laundry; Numerous Wash & Fold Delivery Services Nearby



SHOWING HOURS

This unit is tenant-occupied and advance notice appreciated.