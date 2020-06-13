662 Ninth Avenue

Amenities
SUNNY, SOUTH FACING ONE BEDROOM HOME IN FANTASTIC LOCATION
375 West 46th Street, Apt 2E
YOUR HOME
Welcome home to this gorgeous, sunny one-bedroom rental unit in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. This south facing gem features lovely, pre-war details with quality renovations, including hardwood floors, granite countertops, Bertazzoni stove, and wine fridge. Air-conditioning units in the living room and bedroom are provided by the landlord, and the bedroom easily fits a queen-size bed. Located three flights up in an impeccably-maintained, classic 1920's brick apartment house owned by a local family, this very nice building benefits from the meticulous care of a responsive and involved landlord. Kindly note that dogs are not permitted and this unit is available for a minimum 12-month lease term, unfurnished, beginning 6/20/2020.
YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
375 West 46th Street is conveniently situated in one of Manhattan's most exciting, energetic neighborhoods. Most major subway lines are within a stone's throw and fantastic dining options abound. Come experience everything Hell's Kitchen has to offer!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Broker Fee Applies
One Year Minimum Lease Term
Well-Maintained Walk-Up Building
No Laundry; Numerous Wash & Fold Delivery Services Nearby
SHOWING HOURS
This unit is tenant-occupied and advance notice appreciated.