Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:38 PM

662 Ninth Avenue

662 9th Avenue · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

662 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-E · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUNNY, SOUTH FACING ONE BEDROOM HOME IN FANTASTIC LOCATION
375 West 46th Street, Apt 2E

YOUR HOME
Welcome home to this gorgeous, sunny one-bedroom rental unit in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. This south facing gem features lovely, pre-war details with quality renovations, including hardwood floors, granite countertops, Bertazzoni stove, and wine fridge. Air-conditioning units in the living room and bedroom are provided by the landlord, and the bedroom easily fits a queen-size bed. Located three flights up in an impeccably-maintained, classic 1920's brick apartment house owned by a local family, this very nice building benefits from the meticulous care of a responsive and involved landlord. Kindly note that dogs are not permitted and this unit is available for a minimum 12-month lease term, unfurnished, beginning 6/20/2020.

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
375 West 46th Street is conveniently situated in one of Manhattan's most exciting, energetic neighborhoods. Most major subway lines are within a stone's throw and fantastic dining options abound. Come experience everything Hell's Kitchen has to offer!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Broker Fee Applies
One Year Minimum Lease Term
Well-Maintained Walk-Up Building
No Laundry; Numerous Wash & Fold Delivery Services Nearby

SHOWING HOURS
This unit is tenant-occupied and advance notice appreciated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
662 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 662 Ninth Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
662 Ninth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 Ninth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 662 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 662 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 662 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 662 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 662 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 662 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 662 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
