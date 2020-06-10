660 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Building Allows Financing with 15/20% down-payment. Sponsor is willing Rent to Own.



This is HDFC building Income standards- income limits as follows: # of occupants - For 1 Person: $87,720, For 2 People: $100,200, For 3 People: $112,680. This is a sponsor sale, the purchaser is responsible for seller's legal and the transfer taxes. HDFCs are exempt from New York City Transfer Tax and are only responsible for NYS Transfer Tax and the NYC filing fee.



This is a WALK-UP BUILDING & HDFC Beautiful renovated, open kitchen with professional-grade Frigidaire appliance... Great building, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the 4th floor, the building was renovated 3 years ago. The unit has hardwood floors, a lot of light, wood cabinets and a good size bedroom and a large bathroom.