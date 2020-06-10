All apartments in New York
660 Saint Nicholas Avenue

660 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (646) 613-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 63 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Building Allows Financing with 15/20% down-payment. Sponsor is willing Rent to Own.

This is HDFC building Income standards- income limits as follows: # of occupants - For 1 Person: $87,720, For 2 People: $100,200, For 3 People: $112,680. This is a sponsor sale, the purchaser is responsible for seller's legal and the transfer taxes. HDFCs are exempt from New York City Transfer Tax and are only responsible for NYS Transfer Tax and the NYC filing fee.

This is a WALK-UP BUILDING & HDFC Beautiful renovated, open kitchen with professional-grade Frigidaire appliance... Great building, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the 4th floor, the building was renovated 3 years ago. The unit has hardwood floors, a lot of light, wood cabinets and a good size bedroom and a large bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
660 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
660 Saint Nicholas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
