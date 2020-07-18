646 10th AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome home to this Fantastic Three bedroom and full bathroom home. This apartment features an open kitchen layout ( dishwasher) into you good sized living and dining area. Of the living area you have you first bedroom (10'9W x 9'0L) that can easily accommodate a queen sized bed with room for additional furniture. There is also your first full bathroom outside the hallway of the kitchen. Down the hall your yow other bedroom , the first measures at (11'5W x 11'9L) with two huge double closets. The third bedroom measures (12/9Wx14'7) and has it own on suite full bathroom. Three flight walk up. Basement Laundry.