Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

646 10th AVENUE

646 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

646 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome home to this Fantastic Three bedroom and full bathroom home. This apartment features an open kitchen layout ( dishwasher) into you good sized living and dining area. Of the living area you have you first bedroom (10'9W x 9'0L) that can easily accommodate a queen sized bed with room for additional furniture. There is also your first full bathroom outside the hallway of the kitchen. Down the hall your yow other bedroom , the first measures at (11'5W x 11'9L) with two huge double closets. The third bedroom measures (12/9Wx14'7) and has it own on suite full bathroom. Three flight walk up. Basement Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 10th AVENUE have any available units?
646 10th AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 646 10th AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
646 10th AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 10th AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 646 10th AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 646 10th AVENUE offer parking?
No, 646 10th AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 646 10th AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 10th AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 10th AVENUE have a pool?
No, 646 10th AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 646 10th AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 646 10th AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 646 10th AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 10th AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 646 10th AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 10th AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
