645 E 11th

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Sun Kissed 3BR+W/D in Alphabet City - Property Id: 301911



Available Immediately~East Village (Alphabet City)



****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE****



Amazing 3BR with W/D in unit in Alphabet City. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, dark wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a subway tiled bathroom, and all 3 rooms fit queen size beds plus furniture.



*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $4200



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

