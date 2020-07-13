645 E 11th

Amenities
Sun Kissed 3BR+W/D in Alphabet City - Property Id: 301911
Available Immediately~East Village (Alphabet City)
****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE****
Amazing 3BR with W/D in unit in Alphabet City. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, dark wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a subway tiled bathroom, and all 3 rooms fit queen size beds plus furniture.
*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $4200
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
