All apartments in New York
Find more places like 645 E 11th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
645 E 11th
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

645 E 11th

645 East 11th Street · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

645 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sun Kissed 3BR+W/D in Alphabet City - Property Id: 301911

Available Immediately~East Village (Alphabet City)

****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE****

Amazing 3BR with W/D in unit in Alphabet City. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, dark wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a subway tiled bathroom, and all 3 rooms fit queen size beds plus furniture.

*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $4200

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/645-e-11th-new-york-ny/301911
Property Id 301911

(RLNE5936732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 E 11th have any available units?
645 E 11th has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 E 11th have?
Some of 645 E 11th's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 E 11th currently offering any rent specials?
645 E 11th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 E 11th pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 E 11th is pet friendly.
Does 645 E 11th offer parking?
No, 645 E 11th does not offer parking.
Does 645 E 11th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 E 11th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 E 11th have a pool?
No, 645 E 11th does not have a pool.
Does 645 E 11th have accessible units?
No, 645 E 11th does not have accessible units.
Does 645 E 11th have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 E 11th does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 645 E 11th?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity