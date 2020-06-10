645 Broadway

Amenities

Prime Greenwich Village 3 BR/ 2 Bth Residence.



This grand loft comprises of 1500 SF of gut renovated space.



High end finishes, Large chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, a Washer and Dryer(vented),Plenty of closets and 10' ceilings.



This landmarked residence features all of the character of a pre war home with all of the comforts of contemporary living, all blended together in the vibrant Greenwich Village neighborhood.

Savory dining, trendy shopping, enjoyable nightlife and convenient transportation services collectively make this your quintessential NYC home.