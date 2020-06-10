All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

645 Broadway

645 Broadway · (212) 994-3242
Location

645 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$8,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Prime Greenwich Village 3 BR/ 2 Bth Residence.

This grand loft comprises of 1500 SF of gut renovated space.

High end finishes, Large chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, a Washer and Dryer(vented),Plenty of closets and 10' ceilings.

This landmarked residence features all of the character of a pre war home with all of the comforts of contemporary living, all blended together in the vibrant Greenwich Village neighborhood.
Savory dining, trendy shopping, enjoyable nightlife and convenient transportation services collectively make this your quintessential NYC home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Broadway have any available units?
645 Broadway has a unit available for $8,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 645 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
645 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 645 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 645 Broadway offer parking?
No, 645 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 645 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Broadway have a pool?
No, 645 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 645 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 645 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
