All apartments in New York
Find more places like 633 West 171st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
633 West 171st Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

633 West 171st Street

633 West 171st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

633 West 171st Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
Location: 171st between Broadway and Fort Washington
Subway Access: A,C,1 trains @168th St.

This 3rd-floor walk-up is a PERFECT option if you're looking for an affordable two bedrooms in this desirable neighborhood. Close to all bars/shops/restaurants/24-Rite Aid and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

This unit features two Full/Queen Sized bedrooms, Open kitchen with dark granite countertops and 3 closets in the unit. It also features a spacious bathroom and full-sized appliances/fixtures.

APT FEATURES:

HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT
FULL SIZED APPLIANCES
OPEN KITCHEN
GOOD CLOSET SPACE
SPACIOUS BATHROOM
HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED
RENT STABILIZED
PET FRIENDLY (CASE BY CASE),This beautiful two bedroom apartment features an eat-in kitchen with new appliances and granite counter tops, new,marble bath, high ceilings, restored, original hardwood floors, and double closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 West 171st Street have any available units?
633 West 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 West 171st Street have?
Some of 633 West 171st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 West 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
633 West 171st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 West 171st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 West 171st Street is pet friendly.
Does 633 West 171st Street offer parking?
No, 633 West 171st Street does not offer parking.
Does 633 West 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 West 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 West 171st Street have a pool?
No, 633 West 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 633 West 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 633 West 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 633 West 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 West 171st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College