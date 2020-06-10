633 West 171st Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated rent controlled some paid utils

Location: 171st between Broadway and Fort Washington

Subway Access: A,C,1 trains @168th St.



This 3rd-floor walk-up is a PERFECT option if you're looking for an affordable two bedrooms in this desirable neighborhood. Close to all bars/shops/restaurants/24-Rite Aid and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.



This unit features two Full/Queen Sized bedrooms, Open kitchen with dark granite countertops and 3 closets in the unit. It also features a spacious bathroom and full-sized appliances/fixtures.



APT FEATURES:



HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT

FULL SIZED APPLIANCES

OPEN KITCHEN

GOOD CLOSET SPACE

SPACIOUS BATHROOM

HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED

RENT STABILIZED

