633 West 171st Street

Amenities
Location: 171st between Broadway and Fort Washington
Subway Access: A,C,1 trains @168th St.
This 3rd-floor walk-up is a PERFECT option if you're looking for an affordable two bedrooms in this desirable neighborhood. Close to all bars/shops/restaurants/24-Rite Aid and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.
This unit features two Full/Queen Sized bedrooms, Open kitchen with dark granite countertops and 3 closets in the unit. It also features a spacious bathroom and full-sized appliances/fixtures.
APT FEATURES:
HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT
FULL SIZED APPLIANCES
OPEN KITCHEN
GOOD CLOSET SPACE
SPACIOUS BATHROOM
HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED
RENT STABILIZED
PET FRIENDLY (CASE BY CASE),This beautiful two bedroom apartment features an eat-in kitchen with new appliances and granite counter tops, new,marble bath, high ceilings, restored, original hardwood floors, and double closets.