631 East 9th Street

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED: Ready to move in. Magnificent isn't enough to describe this home. Incredible opportunity to rent a FULLY FURNISHED SHOWPIECE DUPLEX home situated on a bright, beautiful tree lined street in Manhattan's hip East Village. Just pack your clothes and move into this true masterpiece. Everything is included. Beautiful roof deck on one of the coolest streets in the city. Upon entering the sun-drenched upper level of this modern renovated home you'll notice exquisitely finished strip wood flooring, high ceilings, and a full wall of unobstructed south-facing windows, park views (private park for residents only and you can get your very own key to this lush park). A spacious floor plan provides the perfect space for entertaining and relaxing. The separate eat-in kitchen is newly renovated with top of the line stainless-steel Miele appliances, black stone countertops, and glossy white cabinetry with a glass subway-tile backsplash. On the far corner of the upper level is the spa-like bathroom featuring radiant heated stone flooring, an extra deep console sink and a spacious multi-headed stall shower with incredible water-pressure.



The bedroom level, perfectly tucked away from all of the city's hustle and bustle, comfortably accommodates a king sized bed plus much more and has been described as "like sleeping in a sound-proof cloud." With a washer/dryer in unit, tons of storage space including the deeded basement storage, and a wraparound roof deck with unbeatable skyline views of One WTC and the Empire State Building, you definitely will not want to miss out on this opportunity! Available May 15th for a minimum 1-year rental term.



The condo is pet-friendly and surrounded by public and private parks in one of New York's most desired and chicest neighborhoods! Please contact us for your private tour. Virtual tour available.