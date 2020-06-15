All apartments in New York
Find more places like 631 East 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
631 East 9th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

631 East 9th Street

631 East 9th Street · (917) 733-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

631 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED: Ready to move in. Magnificent isn't enough to describe this home. Incredible opportunity to rent a FULLY FURNISHED SHOWPIECE DUPLEX home situated on a bright, beautiful tree lined street in Manhattan's hip East Village. Just pack your clothes and move into this true masterpiece. Everything is included. Beautiful roof deck on one of the coolest streets in the city. Upon entering the sun-drenched upper level of this modern renovated home you'll notice exquisitely finished strip wood flooring, high ceilings, and a full wall of unobstructed south-facing windows, park views (private park for residents only and you can get your very own key to this lush park). A spacious floor plan provides the perfect space for entertaining and relaxing. The separate eat-in kitchen is newly renovated with top of the line stainless-steel Miele appliances, black stone countertops, and glossy white cabinetry with a glass subway-tile backsplash. On the far corner of the upper level is the spa-like bathroom featuring radiant heated stone flooring, an extra deep console sink and a spacious multi-headed stall shower with incredible water-pressure.

The bedroom level, perfectly tucked away from all of the city's hustle and bustle, comfortably accommodates a king sized bed plus much more and has been described as "like sleeping in a sound-proof cloud." With a washer/dryer in unit, tons of storage space including the deeded basement storage, and a wraparound roof deck with unbeatable skyline views of One WTC and the Empire State Building, you definitely will not want to miss out on this opportunity! Available May 15th for a minimum 1-year rental term.

The condo is pet-friendly and surrounded by public and private parks in one of New York's most desired and chicest neighborhoods! Please contact us for your private tour. Virtual tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 East 9th Street have any available units?
631 East 9th Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 East 9th Street have?
Some of 631 East 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
631 East 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 631 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 631 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 631 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 East 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 631 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 631 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 631 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 631 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 East 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 631 East 9th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity