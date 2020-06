Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Glorious spacious home with lots of light and a very nice charming downtown area. Completely renovated open kitchen with a dishwasher and newly refinished floors make this a better deal than anything currently on the market in that area! Pets are welcome. Available immediately. The building is located in the coolest area of Manhattan, close to transportation, parks, shopping and the exclusive restaurants