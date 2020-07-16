623 W 57th St 24

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman gym green community parking pool bike storage hot tub media room

Sun Saturated 4BR/4BA+3 Terraces_Midtown West - Property Id: 301461



Available 7/10/20~Midtown West



****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT****



This is an amazing 4BR/4BA with 3 TERRACES in a luxury doorman building. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling windows, 4 marble bathrooms and 4 very large rooms.



The building features:

Bike Room

Children's Playroom

Community Recreation Facilities

Concierge

Green Building

Gym

Media Room

Parking Available

Smoke-free

Storage Available

Swimming Pool



*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $10,000



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/623-w-57th-st-new-york-ny-unit-24/301461

