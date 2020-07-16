623 W 57th St 24

Amenities
Sun Saturated 4BR/4BA+3 Terraces_Midtown West - Property Id: 301461
Available 7/10/20~Midtown West
****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT****
This is an amazing 4BR/4BA with 3 TERRACES in a luxury doorman building. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling windows, 4 marble bathrooms and 4 very large rooms.
The building features:
Bike Room
Children's Playroom
Community Recreation Facilities
Concierge
Green Building
Gym
Media Room
Parking Available
Smoke-free
Storage Available
Swimming Pool
*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $10,000
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/623-w-57th-st-new-york-ny-unit-24/301461
Property Id 301461
(RLNE5936645)