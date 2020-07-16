All apartments in New York
623 W 57th St 24

623 West 57th Street · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

623 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 24 · Avail. now

$9,167

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
green community
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
Sun Saturated 4BR/4BA+3 Terraces_Midtown West - Property Id: 301461

Available 7/10/20~Midtown West

****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT****

This is an amazing 4BR/4BA with 3 TERRACES in a luxury doorman building. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling windows, 4 marble bathrooms and 4 very large rooms.

The building features:
Bike Room
Children's Playroom
Community Recreation Facilities
Concierge
Green Building
Gym
Media Room
Parking Available
Smoke-free
Storage Available
Swimming Pool

*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $10,000

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 W 57th St 24 have any available units?
623 W 57th St 24 has a unit available for $9,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 W 57th St 24 have?
Some of 623 W 57th St 24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 W 57th St 24 currently offering any rent specials?
623 W 57th St 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 W 57th St 24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 W 57th St 24 is pet friendly.
Does 623 W 57th St 24 offer parking?
Yes, 623 W 57th St 24 offers parking.
Does 623 W 57th St 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 W 57th St 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 W 57th St 24 have a pool?
Yes, 623 W 57th St 24 has a pool.
Does 623 W 57th St 24 have accessible units?
No, 623 W 57th St 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 623 W 57th St 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 W 57th St 24 has units with dishwashers.
