622 West 147th Street
622 West 147th Street

622 West 147th Street · (415) 317-0463
Location

622 West 147th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Smart new yorkers refuse to compromise; this is your dream house next to the expansive Riverside Park!Welcome to this triplex- quiet and spacious 3 BR & 2.5 BA in a historic landmark brownstone, available for the first time Hamilton Heights's "secret Garden." Heat & Hot water included;-) Apartment Features:-Three floors-Three bedrooms that can easily fit king size bed, the first bedroom is being used as soundproof music studio on the parlor floor and the two wing bedrooms on the third floor-Kitchen Appliances-Dishwasher, Gas Stoves, Two Ovens & Griddle-Stackable Washer and Dryer-Jacuzzi -Hardwood Floors-Exposed Brick Wall-Skylight Window-Decorative Fireplace-Two Full bathrooms and half including a private in-suite bathroom connecting to the master bedroom-Roof deck Please call/text/email for a private viewing! KW231441

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 West 147th Street have any available units?
622 West 147th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 West 147th Street have?
Some of 622 West 147th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 West 147th Street currently offering any rent specials?
622 West 147th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 West 147th Street pet-friendly?
No, 622 West 147th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 622 West 147th Street offer parking?
No, 622 West 147th Street does not offer parking.
Does 622 West 147th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 West 147th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 West 147th Street have a pool?
No, 622 West 147th Street does not have a pool.
Does 622 West 147th Street have accessible units?
No, 622 West 147th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 622 West 147th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 West 147th Street has units with dishwashers.
