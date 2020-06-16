622 West 147th Street

Amenities

Smart new yorkers refuse to compromise; this is your dream house next to the expansive Riverside Park!Welcome to this triplex- quiet and spacious 3 BR & 2.5 BA in a historic landmark brownstone, available for the first time Hamilton Heights's "secret Garden." Heat & Hot water included;-) Apartment Features:-Three floors-Three bedrooms that can easily fit king size bed, the first bedroom is being used as soundproof music studio on the parlor floor and the two wing bedrooms on the third floor-Kitchen Appliances-Dishwasher, Gas Stoves, Two Ovens & Griddle-Stackable Washer and Dryer-Jacuzzi -Hardwood Floors-Exposed Brick Wall-Skylight Window-Decorative Fireplace-Two Full bathrooms and half including a private in-suite bathroom connecting to the master bedroom-Roof deck Please call/text/email for a private viewing! KW231441