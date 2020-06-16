All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

622 West 136th Street

622 West 136th Street · (917) 515-0353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New York
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

622 West 136th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12B · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!REAL 4 BEDROOM WITH WASHER DRYER IN UNIT!Inside the apartment, everything has been fully gut renovated!New hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bathroom.The bathroom has an hydraulic massage jet system ad is very modernLocated in the heart of Hamilton Heights Close proximity to City College, #1 , #A,#B, #C and #D trains.Easy access to Columbia University, Columbia Presbeteryan Hospital and City CollegeEasy access to Riverbank State Park which has iceskating path, pool, gym, and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 West 136th Street have any available units?
622 West 136th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 West 136th Street have?
Some of 622 West 136th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 West 136th Street currently offering any rent specials?
622 West 136th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 West 136th Street pet-friendly?
No, 622 West 136th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 622 West 136th Street offer parking?
No, 622 West 136th Street does not offer parking.
Does 622 West 136th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 West 136th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 West 136th Street have a pool?
Yes, 622 West 136th Street has a pool.
Does 622 West 136th Street have accessible units?
No, 622 West 136th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 622 West 136th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 West 136th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
