622 West 136th Street

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!REAL 4 BEDROOM WITH WASHER DRYER IN UNIT!Inside the apartment, everything has been fully gut renovated!New hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bathroom.The bathroom has an hydraulic massage jet system ad is very modernLocated in the heart of Hamilton Heights Close proximity to City College, #1 , #A,#B, #C and #D trains.Easy access to Columbia University, Columbia Presbeteryan Hospital and City CollegeEasy access to Riverbank State Park which has iceskating path, pool, gym, and much more