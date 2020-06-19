62 West 11th Street

Amenities
This charming furnished one bedroom residence is located in a town house on one of the most desirable tree-lined blocks of the Gold Coast. It is a true jewel which is hard to find. Up one flight of stairs, this residence boasts all the beautiful details of a pre-war building: high ceilings, tall windows with custom shutters, crown molding, wood burning fireplace and a brick wall. The living/dining room and bedroom feature wide plank oak hardwood floor and face North with a lovely view of the trees of West 11th Street. There is a good size walk-in closet in the bedroom.The kitchen and bathroom have been tastefully designed. The clawfoot tub in the bathroom exudes a Parisian flair. Its carrara marble floor, wainscoting, custom built-in shelving, heated towel rack, Lefroy Brooks hardware and Toto toilet complete this beautiful bathroom. The stainless steel kitchen features a Liebherr refrigerator and Viking Stove.The location is Greenwich Village at its best. This block on West 11th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue is quiet and a true neighborhood. Iconic Washington Square is only a few minutes away. There is an abundance of the Citys best and famous restaurants close by, naming only a few: Walls, Rosemarys , Claudette, Buvette, Via Carota, I Sodi, Nix, Il Cantinori.As for groceries, Citarella and Thyme are just around the corner and Whole Foods is just a little further on 14th Street. As for subways, the A, C, E; B, D, F, M and the 1, 2, 3 lines are in close proximity, and the 4, 5, 6 are only 0.5 miles away. Rented furnished. Sorry, no pets allowed.