Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

62 West 11th Street

62 West 11th Street · (203) 461-5511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This charming furnished one bedroom residence is located in a town house on one of the most desirable tree-lined blocks of the Gold Coast. It is a true jewel which is hard to find. Up one flight of stairs, this residence boasts all the beautiful details of a pre-war building: high ceilings, tall windows with custom shutters, crown molding, wood burning fireplace and a brick wall. The living/dining room and bedroom feature wide plank oak hardwood floor and face North with a lovely view of the trees of West 11th Street. There is a good size walk-in closet in the bedroom.The kitchen and bathroom have been tastefully designed. The clawfoot tub in the bathroom exudes a Parisian flair. Its carrara marble floor, wainscoting, custom built-in shelving, heated towel rack, Lefroy Brooks hardware and Toto toilet complete this beautiful bathroom. The stainless steel kitchen features a Liebherr refrigerator and Viking Stove.The location is Greenwich Village at its best. This block on West 11th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue is quiet and a true neighborhood. Iconic Washington Square is only a few minutes away. There is an abundance of the Citys best and famous restaurants close by, naming only a few: Walls, Rosemarys , Claudette, Buvette, Via Carota, I Sodi, Nix, Il Cantinori.As for groceries, Citarella and Thyme are just around the corner and Whole Foods is just a little further on 14th Street. As for subways, the A, C, E; B, D, F, M and the 1, 2, 3 lines are in close proximity, and the 4, 5, 6 are only 0.5 miles away. Rented furnished. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 West 11th Street have any available units?
62 West 11th Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 West 11th Street have?
Some of 62 West 11th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
62 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 62 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 62 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 62 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 62 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 62 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 62 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 62 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 62 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
