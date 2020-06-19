62 West 11th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets fireplace furnished range

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

This charming furnished one bedroom residence is located in a town house on one of the most desirable tree-lined blocks of the Gold Coast. It is a true jewel which is hard to find. Up one flight of stairs, this residence boasts all the beautiful details of a pre-war building: high ceilings, tall windows with custom shutters, crown molding, wood burning fireplace and a brick wall. The living/dining room and bedroom feature wide plank oak hardwood floor and face North with a lovely view of the trees of West 11th Street. There is a good size walk-in closet in the bedroom.The kitchen and bathroom have been tastefully designed. The clawfoot tub in the bathroom exudes a Parisian flair. Its carrara marble floor, wainscoting, custom built-in shelving, heated towel rack, Lefroy Brooks hardware and Toto toilet complete this beautiful bathroom. The stainless steel kitchen features a Liebherr refrigerator and Viking Stove.The location is Greenwich Village at its best. This block on West 11th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue is quiet and a true neighborhood. Iconic Washington Square is only a few minutes away. There is an abundance of the Citys best and famous restaurants close by, naming only a few: Walls, Rosemarys , Claudette, Buvette, Via Carota, I Sodi, Nix, Il Cantinori.As for groceries, Citarella and Thyme are just around the corner and Whole Foods is just a little further on 14th Street. As for subways, the A, C, E; B, D, F, M and the 1, 2, 3 lines are in close proximity, and the 4, 5, 6 are only 0.5 miles away. Rented furnished. Sorry, no pets allowed.