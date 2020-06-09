All apartments in New York
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

62 Perry Street

62 Perry Street · (212) 906-0575
Location

62 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$12,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Live the Bohemian Dream in an 1850's Townhouse on a prime West Village Street! A rental opportunity like this is exceptional and rare.

Starting with a gorgeous Parlor Floor that has a wood burning and a decorative fireplace, original marble fireplace mantels and wide plank pine floors, 3 fantastic oversize period mirrors, a wet bar with sink and wine refrigerator, and plaster ceiling molding. There is a full bath with an LED ceiling featuring the constellation Orion. Very cool! The quiet rear parlor room could be a bedroom, or home office. Below is the Garden Floor with direct access off the spacious Eat In Kitchen to a lush and inviting deep garden. In the country theme eat in kitchen there is an over sized Wolf range, new stainless refrigerator with ice maker, and a dishwasher. The front garden floor room has a lovely bedroom suite with a dressing room and full bath. The finished Basement has high ceilings, bathroom with a shower, and laundry room.

Non smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Perry Street have any available units?
62 Perry Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Perry Street have?
Some of 62 Perry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
62 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 62 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 62 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 62 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 62 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 62 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 62 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 62 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.
