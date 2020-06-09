62 Perry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Live the Bohemian Dream in an 1850's Townhouse on a prime West Village Street! A rental opportunity like this is exceptional and rare.



Starting with a gorgeous Parlor Floor that has a wood burning and a decorative fireplace, original marble fireplace mantels and wide plank pine floors, 3 fantastic oversize period mirrors, a wet bar with sink and wine refrigerator, and plaster ceiling molding. There is a full bath with an LED ceiling featuring the constellation Orion. Very cool! The quiet rear parlor room could be a bedroom, or home office. Below is the Garden Floor with direct access off the spacious Eat In Kitchen to a lush and inviting deep garden. In the country theme eat in kitchen there is an over sized Wolf range, new stainless refrigerator with ice maker, and a dishwasher. The front garden floor room has a lovely bedroom suite with a dressing room and full bath. The finished Basement has high ceilings, bathroom with a shower, and laundry room.



Non smoking property.