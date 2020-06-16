606 West 148th Street

Amenities

Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!



** Riverside Drive Massive, Floor-Thru 3BD.2BA with Washer/Dryer, Eat-in-Kitchen, Exposed Brick, Fireplace and Double Exposure **



Spanning the entire length of the building, this massive floor-through three bed, two bath home offers an abundance of space and privacy. On opposite ends of the apartment are two massive bedrooms that can accommodate any size bed plus furniture while the third bedroom can fit a queen plus more. This is not a railroad style apartment.



The large living room is inviting with exposed brick and a decorative fireplace and the kitchen boasts a microwave and dishwasher and plenty of cabinets.



As if that wasn't enough, there is a washer/dryer in the unit, towering 10' ceilings and plenty of closet and storage space throughout. Located on a tree lined block between Broadway & Riverside Drive close to Riverside park and the #1 train. When can you move in?