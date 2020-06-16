All apartments in New York
606 West 148th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

606 West 148th Street

606 West 148th Street · (917) 383-5140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 West 148th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Riverside Drive Massive, Floor-Thru 3BD.2BA with Washer/Dryer, Eat-in-Kitchen, Exposed Brick, Fireplace and Double Exposure **

Spanning the entire length of the building, this massive floor-through three bed, two bath home offers an abundance of space and privacy. On opposite ends of the apartment are two massive bedrooms that can accommodate any size bed plus furniture while the third bedroom can fit a queen plus more. This is not a railroad style apartment.

The large living room is inviting with exposed brick and a decorative fireplace and the kitchen boasts a microwave and dishwasher and plenty of cabinets.

As if that wasn't enough, there is a washer/dryer in the unit, towering 10' ceilings and plenty of closet and storage space throughout. Located on a tree lined block between Broadway & Riverside Drive close to Riverside park and the #1 train. When can you move in?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 West 148th Street have any available units?
606 West 148th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 West 148th Street have?
Some of 606 West 148th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 West 148th Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 West 148th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 West 148th Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 West 148th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 606 West 148th Street offer parking?
No, 606 West 148th Street does not offer parking.
Does 606 West 148th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 West 148th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 West 148th Street have a pool?
No, 606 West 148th Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 West 148th Street have accessible units?
No, 606 West 148th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 West 148th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 West 148th Street has units with dishwashers.
