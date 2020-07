600 Columbus Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage

24H DOORMAN BUILDING , LAUNDRY , GYM , ROOF-DECK ON THE PREMISES.

LOCATED ON THE UWS PROXIMITY TO WHOLE FOODS , RESTAURANTS AND TRANSPORTATION . CENTRAL PARK IS YOUR BACKYARD ! VERY CLOSE TO MAJOR TRANSPORTATION BUS/SUBWAY .

TRUE 1BR /1BA FEATURES : OPEN KITCHEN WITH FULL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR. SUN BLASTED APT WITH PARQUET FLOORS AND EXPANSIVE WINDOWS WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS . MARBLE BATH WITH MODERN ACCESSORIES AND MEDICINE CABINETS. LARGE LIVING ROOM & BEDROOM WITH CUSTOMIZED CLOSETS CLOSETS GALORE THROUGHOUT THE APT A/C UNITS INSTALLED ( HVAC) *** FREE GYM & ROOF . DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY !!! CALL /TEXT NOW BEFORE IS GONE ! UNIT is OFFERED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED .

