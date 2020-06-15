All apartments in New York
60 Warren Street

60 Warren Street · (347) 701-9969
Location

60 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
media room
sauna
Rarely available full floor corner loft at 60 Warren Street, totaling 4,157 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, plus a media room and separate home office/gym. 60 Warren Street is a prime boutique condo in Tribeca that provides a discrete living experience with only 6 units in the building and a 24 hour doorman 6 days a week.

This authentic converted factory loft has 14 over-sized windows with south and west exposures, 12-foot ceilings, stained large plank white oak floors, as well as original exposed brick and cast iron columns. The chef's kitchen, open to the expansive great room, is equipped with high-end finishes and appliances including a white Italian Calcatta marble island, Sub-Zero fridge, and 6-burner Viking range.

This massive master suite comes with a fully functional wood-burning fireplace and a large walk-in closet. The ensuite master bath is outfitted with a large marble paneled Jacuzzi and a marble steam room shower.

ALL Bedrooms have city quiet windows installed . One of three additional bedrooms faces South and features a large custom closet and exposed brick. A full grey-tiled bath with steam shower can be found across the foyer from this bedroom. The two remaining bedrooms have identical layouts, private en suite mosaic-tiled baths, and a lofted area for recreation or storage. The media room/lounge is currently designed as a children's playroom but can be delivered white upon request.The loft also has an in-unit laundry room with sink and HVAC air and heating systems.

Converted to condo in 2000, The Munitions Building at 60 Warren Street was once a warehouse for the Remington Arms Company and later served as a champagne storage facility for the G.H Mumm Company. Throughout the building you will find beautiful historical relics rarely seen in todays market.,Rarely available floor-through loft totaling 4,150 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, plus a media room and separate home office/gym. 60 Warren Street is a prime boutique condo in Tribeca that provides a discrete living experience with only 5 units in the building and a 24/7 doorman.

This authentic converted factory loft features 14 oversized windows with southern and western exposures, 12-foot ceilings, stained large plank white oak floors, as well as original exposed brick and cast iron columns. The chef's kitchen, open to the expansive great room, is equipped with high-end finishes and appliances including a white Italian Calacatta marble island, Sub-Zero fridge, and a 6-burner Viking range.

This massive master bedroom comes with a fully functional wood burning fireplace and a large walk-in closet. The ensuite master bath is outfitted with a large marble paneled Jacuzzi and a marble steam room shower.

One of three additional bedrooms faces south and features a large custom closet and exposed brick. A full grey-tiled bath with steam shower can be found across the foyer from this bedroom. The two remaining bedrooms have identical layouts, private ensuite mosaic-tiled baths, and a lofted area for recreation or storage.

The loft also has an in-unit laundry room with sink and HVAC air and heating systems.

Converted to condo in 2000, The Munitions Building at 60 Warren Street was once a warehouse for the Remington Arms Company and later served as a champagne storage facility for the G.H Mumm Company. Throughout the building you will find beautiful historical relics rarely seen in today's market.

Available August 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Warren Street have any available units?
60 Warren Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Warren Street have?
Some of 60 Warren Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
60 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 60 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 60 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 60 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 60 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 60 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 60 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
