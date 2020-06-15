Amenities

Rarely available full floor corner loft at 60 Warren Street, totaling 4,157 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, plus a media room and separate home office/gym. 60 Warren Street is a prime boutique condo in Tribeca that provides a discrete living experience with only 6 units in the building and a 24 hour doorman 6 days a week.



This authentic converted factory loft has 14 over-sized windows with south and west exposures, 12-foot ceilings, stained large plank white oak floors, as well as original exposed brick and cast iron columns. The chef's kitchen, open to the expansive great room, is equipped with high-end finishes and appliances including a white Italian Calcatta marble island, Sub-Zero fridge, and 6-burner Viking range.



This massive master suite comes with a fully functional wood-burning fireplace and a large walk-in closet. The ensuite master bath is outfitted with a large marble paneled Jacuzzi and a marble steam room shower.



ALL Bedrooms have city quiet windows installed . One of three additional bedrooms faces South and features a large custom closet and exposed brick. A full grey-tiled bath with steam shower can be found across the foyer from this bedroom. The two remaining bedrooms have identical layouts, private en suite mosaic-tiled baths, and a lofted area for recreation or storage. The media room/lounge is currently designed as a children's playroom but can be delivered white upon request.The loft also has an in-unit laundry room with sink and HVAC air and heating systems.



Available August 15th.