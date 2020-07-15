All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

6 West 20th Street

6 West 20th Street · (212) 317-3675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Flatiron District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit PHS · Avail. now

$10,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
sauna
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
sauna
Bright and spacious 2bed/2bath penthouse loft with a huge private roof deck in the heart of Flatiron. A magnificent skylight illuminates the open chef's kitchen and sprawling living room with open views to the south. A large master bedroom boasts ample closet space and a massive en-suite marble tiled bathroom with a skylight, over-sized deep soaking tub, bidet, double sink, and a sauna!

A second large room is ideal for home office or guest room. The loft has 12ft high ceiling, beautiful hard wood floors throughout, multiple large closets, a vented washer/dryer and central AC. The unit also has access to a stunning exclusive roof deck, just one flight up, with views to WTC and Hudson Yards.

Designed by Schwartz & Gross and constructed in 1907, 6-8 West 20th Street was converted by early artist settlers to co-operative use in 1978. Every delight is nearby: Madison Square Park, Union Square, Eataly, Union Square Farmers' Market, Gramercy Tavern and some of the finest dining, shopping and entertainment in Manhattan. 6 West 20th Street is also just a short distance from major transportation lines

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 West 20th Street have any available units?
6 West 20th Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 West 20th Street have?
Some of 6 West 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 6 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 6 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 West 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 6 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 6 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
