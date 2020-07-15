Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities sauna

Bright and spacious 2bed/2bath penthouse loft with a huge private roof deck in the heart of Flatiron. A magnificent skylight illuminates the open chef's kitchen and sprawling living room with open views to the south. A large master bedroom boasts ample closet space and a massive en-suite marble tiled bathroom with a skylight, over-sized deep soaking tub, bidet, double sink, and a sauna!



A second large room is ideal for home office or guest room. The loft has 12ft high ceiling, beautiful hard wood floors throughout, multiple large closets, a vented washer/dryer and central AC. The unit also has access to a stunning exclusive roof deck, just one flight up, with views to WTC and Hudson Yards.



Designed by Schwartz & Gross and constructed in 1907, 6-8 West 20th Street was converted by early artist settlers to co-operative use in 1978. Every delight is nearby: Madison Square Park, Union Square, Eataly, Union Square Farmers' Market, Gramercy Tavern and some of the finest dining, shopping and entertainment in Manhattan. 6 West 20th Street is also just a short distance from major transportation lines