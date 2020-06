Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Situated on a quiet tree lined block steps to Central Park in a well kept brownstone building resides this good sized two bedroom apartments. This apartment features high ceilings, three storage lofts, a good sized living and dining area with an open kitchen. The smaller bedroom can accommodate a full sized bed. The larger bedroom can easily accommodate a king sized bed with room for additional furniture. The is all a renovated on suite bathroom. One flight walk up. Pets case by case.



Click video button for video tour