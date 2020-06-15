Amenities

Best value 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Sponsor unit Condominium in Financial District!Can be a short term or long term lease. Furnished and not furnished options available. Aside from space and generous storage for your family this home boasts 12 Feet + High Ceilings which provides for a loft like airy feel. In addition the large windows allow great natural light and a large Washer/Dryer is located in the residence for your convenience.The State-of-the-Art Open Chef's Kitchen features Stainless Steel Top of the line Appliances and Oak Wood cabinetries all through out. With Two Full Bathrooms + a Powder Room the home is functional for both personal use and guests entertainment. California built out closets are the cherry on top for this wonderful apartment.The rooftop of the building provides grills for fun BBQ activities!Five Nine Johns Lofts at 59 John Street is one such luxury condo development that was once an office building built in the 1900s. Conversion to condos began in 2004 and the residences were completed in 2007. The facade is brick and was repointed, windows were changed to become oversized and four floors were added to the now nine-story building, with a 6,000 square foot retail base, to accommodate the 73 studio to three-bedroom luxury units within.Architect Karl Fisher along with international designer Andres Escobar wanted to bring modern sophistication to the lobby, shared spaces and interiors. The result is a very popular home for busy Manhattanites that want to live in this thriving Lower Manhattan neighborhood that has experienced such exponential growth, upping real estate values considerably.The boutique buildings lobby is minimal with marble floors, wood walls and a reflecting pool. Standard in the units themselves are top-of-the-line appliances in the gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large windows. Baths are marble with double vanities of glass and wood, stainless steel sinks, oversized mirrors, deep soaking tubs and separate glassed showers. Common areas include a roofdeck with grilling area, fitness center, media room and resident lounge and a Zen-like tranquility garden off the lobby. An upscale grocer, Jubilee Marketplace, is located across the street and residents can stroll to Battery Park, South Seaports entertainment, shopping and restaurants and the Memorial Park at the World Trade Center.Five Nine John Lofts is upscale living near Wall Street and steps away from public transportation and some of Manhattans most desirable entertainment, dining and neighborhood venues.Amenities included in Five Nine John Lofts: 24-hour concierge and live-in super Fitness Center Roof Deck with grills Resident media room/lounge Tranquility Garden Open chefs kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops Private balconies in some units Hardwood floors and high ceilings Washer/dryer in some units Pet-friendly