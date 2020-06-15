All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

59 John Street

59 John Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 John Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
media room
Best value 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Sponsor unit Condominium in Financial District!Can be a short term or long term lease. Furnished and not furnished options available. Aside from space and generous storage for your family this home boasts 12 Feet + High Ceilings which provides for a loft like airy feel. In addition the large windows allow great natural light and a large Washer/Dryer is located in the residence for your convenience.The State-of-the-Art Open Chef's Kitchen features Stainless Steel Top of the line Appliances and Oak Wood cabinetries all through out. With Two Full Bathrooms + a Powder Room the home is functional for both personal use and guests entertainment. California built out closets are the cherry on top for this wonderful apartment.The rooftop of the building provides grills for fun BBQ activities!Five Nine Johns Lofts at 59 John Street is one such luxury condo development that was once an office building built in the 1900s. Conversion to condos began in 2004 and the residences were completed in 2007. The facade is brick and was repointed, windows were changed to become oversized and four floors were added to the now nine-story building, with a 6,000 square foot retail base, to accommodate the 73 studio to three-bedroom luxury units within.Architect Karl Fisher along with international designer Andres Escobar wanted to bring modern sophistication to the lobby, shared spaces and interiors. The result is a very popular home for busy Manhattanites that want to live in this thriving Lower Manhattan neighborhood that has experienced such exponential growth, upping real estate values considerably.The boutique buildings lobby is minimal with marble floors, wood walls and a reflecting pool. Standard in the units themselves are top-of-the-line appliances in the gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large windows. Baths are marble with double vanities of glass and wood, stainless steel sinks, oversized mirrors, deep soaking tubs and separate glassed showers. Common areas include a roofdeck with grilling area, fitness center, media room and resident lounge and a Zen-like tranquility garden off the lobby. An upscale grocer, Jubilee Marketplace, is located across the street and residents can stroll to Battery Park, South Seaports entertainment, shopping and restaurants and the Memorial Park at the World Trade Center.Five Nine John Lofts is upscale living near Wall Street and steps away from public transportation and some of Manhattans most desirable entertainment, dining and neighborhood venues.Amenities included in Five Nine John Lofts: 24-hour concierge and live-in super Fitness Center Roof Deck with grills Resident media room/lounge Tranquility Garden Open chefs kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops Private balconies in some units Hardwood floors and high ceilings Washer/dryer in some units Pet-friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 John Street have any available units?
59 John Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 John Street have?
Some of 59 John Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 John Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 John Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 John Street is pet friendly.
Does 59 John Street offer parking?
No, 59 John Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 John Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 John Street have a pool?
Yes, 59 John Street has a pool.
Does 59 John Street have accessible units?
No, 59 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 John Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 John Street does not have units with dishwashers.
