583 West 215th Street
583 West 215th Street

583 West 215th Street · (917) 515-0353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

583 West 215th Street, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A4 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
* PLEASE REQUEST VIRTUAL TOUR*Spacious one bedroom in pre war elevator building, located in Inwood. High ceilings, hardwood floors and separate, windowed kitchen. This queen sized bedroom will fit a full set of furniture. Large living room will also fit a dining table.Elevator building with live in super and on site laundry, this is not to be missed. Across from beautiful Inwood Hill Park, nearby great restaurants, A train, Metro NorthTRANSPORTATION1 at 215th St 0.27 milesA at 207th St 0.32 miles1 at 225th St 0.47 miles1 at 207th St 0.55 milesA at Dyckman St-200th St 0.67 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 583 West 215th Street have any available units?
583 West 215th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 583 West 215th Street currently offering any rent specials?
583 West 215th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 West 215th Street pet-friendly?
No, 583 West 215th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 583 West 215th Street offer parking?
No, 583 West 215th Street does not offer parking.
Does 583 West 215th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 583 West 215th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 West 215th Street have a pool?
No, 583 West 215th Street does not have a pool.
Does 583 West 215th Street have accessible units?
No, 583 West 215th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 583 West 215th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 583 West 215th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 583 West 215th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 583 West 215th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
