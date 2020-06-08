583 West 215th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

* PLEASE REQUEST VIRTUAL TOUR*Spacious one bedroom in pre war elevator building, located in Inwood. High ceilings, hardwood floors and separate, windowed kitchen. This queen sized bedroom will fit a full set of furniture. Large living room will also fit a dining table.Elevator building with live in super and on site laundry, this is not to be missed. Across from beautiful Inwood Hill Park, nearby great restaurants, A train, Metro NorthTRANSPORTATION1 at 215th St 0.27 milesA at 207th St 0.32 miles1 at 225th St 0.47 miles1 at 207th St 0.55 milesA at Dyckman St-200th St 0.67 miles