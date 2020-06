Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

One-of-a-kind 3 bedroom in Luxury Building! - Property Id: 219036



Apartment 7D: Gracious 2 bedroom convertable 3 bedroom / 2 bath with a formal living room (dining room can be converted into a 3rd bedroom) Beautiful kitchen with Jenn-air fridge, Viking gas range oven and Miele dishwasher. Marble Bath, and walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Perfect layout for entertaining. Feels like a formal residence. Lots of closet space and custom paint.



White Calcutta Marble Entry Foyer

Entire Apartment Outfitted with Infrared Wireless Technology for Smart TVs

Fully Staffed Maintenance Team

Bike Room

Steps to Riverside Park & Soldier's and Sailor's Monument

One block to 1-Subway Station

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219036

Property Id 219036



(RLNE5530272)