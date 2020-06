Amenities

pet friendly

Amazing 1 bedroom apartment for Rent in West Village. This great West Village home accepts pets ( Cats and dogs ).The building offers additional amenity - walk up. A,B,C,D,E,F,M,1,2,3 and L trains are close to this West Village building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent West Village apartment before your competitors do!