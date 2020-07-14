All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

57 Lispenard Street

57 Lispenard Street · (212) 941-2560
Location

57 Lispenard Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$14,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Set atop a historic SoHo building, this beautifully crafted three-bedroom, three bathroom full-floor penthouse is an unrivaled Downtown rental residence.Spanning a decadent 2,365 square feet, this true loft home boasts wide-plank hardwood floors, oversized windows and ceilings that soar nearly 16 feet tall, supported by cast-iron columns. Entertain in style in the expansive open-plan living room where northern windows look out over historic rooftops. The masterful open kitchen dazzles with sleek custom cabinetry, a massive island/breakfast bar, designer lighting and upscale Bosch appliances, including a gas cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher, wine refrigerator and built-in microwave. Head to the south-facing master suite to discover a fully customized walk-in closet and an en suite master bathroom outfitted with radiant heat floors, a freestanding soaking tub, separate shower and wide double vanity. A second bedroom suite along the southern exposure enjoys an en suite bathroom and spacious closet, and a third bedroom is positioned off the living room across from the third well-appointed full bathroom. Central heat and air, tons of extra closet space, and a large laundry room with an in-unit washer-dryer make this home the perfect combination of old-world grandeur and bespoke modern luxury.Once an iconic SoHo art store, Pearl Paint Lofts is situated in a classic cast-iron building recently converted to world-class rental homes. From this peaceful location within the Tribeca Historic District, you're surrounded by breathtaking architecture and immediate access to SoHo, Little Italy and Nolita. Enjoy nearby shopping, galleries and premier dining while 500-acre Hudson River Park caters to outdoor and recreation needs, and transportation options are unbeatable with J/Z, N/Q/R/W, 6, A/C/E and 1 within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Lispenard Street have any available units?
57 Lispenard Street has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Lispenard Street have?
Some of 57 Lispenard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Lispenard Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Lispenard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Lispenard Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 Lispenard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 Lispenard Street offer parking?
No, 57 Lispenard Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 Lispenard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Lispenard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Lispenard Street have a pool?
No, 57 Lispenard Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Lispenard Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Lispenard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Lispenard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Lispenard Street has units with dishwashers.
