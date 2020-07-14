57 Lispenard Street

Amenities

Set atop a historic SoHo building, this beautifully crafted three-bedroom, three bathroom full-floor penthouse is an unrivaled Downtown rental residence.Spanning a decadent 2,365 square feet, this true loft home boasts wide-plank hardwood floors, oversized windows and ceilings that soar nearly 16 feet tall, supported by cast-iron columns. Entertain in style in the expansive open-plan living room where northern windows look out over historic rooftops. The masterful open kitchen dazzles with sleek custom cabinetry, a massive island/breakfast bar, designer lighting and upscale Bosch appliances, including a gas cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher, wine refrigerator and built-in microwave. Head to the south-facing master suite to discover a fully customized walk-in closet and an en suite master bathroom outfitted with radiant heat floors, a freestanding soaking tub, separate shower and wide double vanity. A second bedroom suite along the southern exposure enjoys an en suite bathroom and spacious closet, and a third bedroom is positioned off the living room across from the third well-appointed full bathroom. Central heat and air, tons of extra closet space, and a large laundry room with an in-unit washer-dryer make this home the perfect combination of old-world grandeur and bespoke modern luxury.Once an iconic SoHo art store, Pearl Paint Lofts is situated in a classic cast-iron building recently converted to world-class rental homes. From this peaceful location within the Tribeca Historic District, you're surrounded by breathtaking architecture and immediate access to SoHo, Little Italy and Nolita. Enjoy nearby shopping, galleries and premier dining while 500-acre Hudson River Park caters to outdoor and recreation needs, and transportation options are unbeatable with J/Z, N/Q/R/W, 6, A/C/E and 1 within easy reach.