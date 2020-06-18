All apartments in New York
New York, NY
57 1ST AVE.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 AM

57 1ST AVE.

57 1st Avenue · (954) 701-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE!This exquisite, third-floor renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located in prime East Village. This stunning, sunny apartment features a BALCONY, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and its own washer and dryer in unit. The apartment is accented by wide plank hardwood floors, exposed brick, and marble bathrooms. Individual climate control and video intercom. Available for immediate occupancy.Great East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Just a short walk to the F train and close to the M9, M21, and M14 1st Avenue SelectBus Service. Steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including Fonda and Little Frankie's.Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing! Ledvech1303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

