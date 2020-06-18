57 1ST AVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE!This exquisite, third-floor renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located in prime East Village. This stunning, sunny apartment features a BALCONY, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and its own washer and dryer in unit. The apartment is accented by wide plank hardwood floors, exposed brick, and marble bathrooms. Individual climate control and video intercom. Available for immediate occupancy.Great East Village location is great for restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Just a short walk to the F train and close to the M9, M21, and M14 1st Avenue SelectBus Service. Steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including Fonda and Little Frankie's.Contact Daniel TODAY to schedule a viewing! Ledvech1303