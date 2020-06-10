All apartments in New York
Find more places like 56 Crosby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
56 Crosby Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

56 Crosby Street

56 Crosby Street · (301) 655-2492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

56 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
doorman
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
hot tub
sauna
Located at the heart of SoHo's coveted Cast Iron historic district, this immaculately designed 4,000-square-foot, 2-bed, 2.5-bath luxury condominium is a residence you have to see to believe.

The sleek, modern, and boutique space retains many of the details from its original constructionincluding soaring, 16-foot ceilings, exposed red brick, and a sophisticated, Venetian plaster entryway complete with Corinthian-style columns throughout the home.

A full renovation by leading architectural firm DHD, however, also allowed for cozier, more thoughtful touches, such as a massive, gas-burning fireplace and a wall of hidden, custom-built cherry wood cabinetry in the Great Room, which sits adjacent to a glass-enclosed lounge. The high-end design flourishes continue as you ascend the opaque glass steps to a private, lofted mezzanine that affords visitors a sweeping view of the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen with Gaggenau stove-top and Sub-zero Fridge, private in-home gym, and the rest of the spacious and airy living area, which is anchored by a massive projection screen home entertainment system that discreetly unfolds from the ceiling. The mezzanine also features a 400 bottle temperature controlled wine storage perfect for anyone who appreciates a varied wine collection.

The bathrooms feature spa-like amenities such as marble countertops and heated floors as well as excellent storage space. The oversized bathroom in the master also features a sit in shower with steam room and sauna for the ultimate luxury experience. A gas fireplace in the master bedroom only heightens the sense of comfort, while offering a true escape from the bustle of the city.

56 Crosby, a luxury 24 hour doorman condominium uniquely situated moments from the best of downtown Manhattan. This incredibly private building only has 10 units with 2 units per floor. The best downtown shopping, restaurants, and local hotspots are just outside your door as well as the Spring Street and Prince Street stations.

Available for lease for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Crosby Street have any available units?
56 Crosby Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Crosby Street have?
Some of 56 Crosby Street's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Crosby Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Crosby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Crosby Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 Crosby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 56 Crosby Street offer parking?
No, 56 Crosby Street does not offer parking.
Does 56 Crosby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Crosby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Crosby Street have a pool?
No, 56 Crosby Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Crosby Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Crosby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Crosby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Crosby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 56 Crosby Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity