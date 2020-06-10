56 Crosby Street

Amenities

Located at the heart of SoHo's coveted Cast Iron historic district, this immaculately designed 4,000-square-foot, 2-bed, 2.5-bath luxury condominium is a residence you have to see to believe.



The sleek, modern, and boutique space retains many of the details from its original constructionincluding soaring, 16-foot ceilings, exposed red brick, and a sophisticated, Venetian plaster entryway complete with Corinthian-style columns throughout the home.



A full renovation by leading architectural firm DHD, however, also allowed for cozier, more thoughtful touches, such as a massive, gas-burning fireplace and a wall of hidden, custom-built cherry wood cabinetry in the Great Room, which sits adjacent to a glass-enclosed lounge. The high-end design flourishes continue as you ascend the opaque glass steps to a private, lofted mezzanine that affords visitors a sweeping view of the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen with Gaggenau stove-top and Sub-zero Fridge, private in-home gym, and the rest of the spacious and airy living area, which is anchored by a massive projection screen home entertainment system that discreetly unfolds from the ceiling. The mezzanine also features a 400 bottle temperature controlled wine storage perfect for anyone who appreciates a varied wine collection.



The bathrooms feature spa-like amenities such as marble countertops and heated floors as well as excellent storage space. The oversized bathroom in the master also features a sit in shower with steam room and sauna for the ultimate luxury experience. A gas fireplace in the master bedroom only heightens the sense of comfort, while offering a true escape from the bustle of the city.



56 Crosby, a luxury 24 hour doorman condominium uniquely situated moments from the best of downtown Manhattan. This incredibly private building only has 10 units with 2 units per floor. The best downtown shopping, restaurants, and local hotspots are just outside your door as well as the Spring Street and Prince Street stations.



Available for lease for immediate move in.