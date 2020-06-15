559 West 156th Street

Amenities
No Broker Fee! Sprawling 4 Bedroom/2 Bath with Washer/Dryer in well-maintained pre-war building with elevator. 1 block away from the 1 train and the Audubon Park Historic District. There are 3 parks within less than a 5 minute walk: Riverside, Highbridge & Jackie Robinson ParkSpacious and Sun-Drenched 4 Bedroom apartment on a quiet, tree-lined block near the border of Hamilton Heights and Washington Heights. A massive Living Room connects to the Master Bedroom, which has open city views to the West. Each bedroom has a closet and can accommodate Full, Queen or King size beds. An Open Layout Chef's Kitchen features plenty of cabinets and counter space. Stainless Steel appliances including a Dishwasher and Microwave. 2 Full bathrooms (one with dual sinks) with built-in vanities and medicine cabinets as well as large soaking tubs. Apartment features include: High Ceilings, hardwood floors, an Exposed Brick Wall, recessed lighting and Washer/Dryer.The building has a live-in super. Dogs and Cats are allowed (case by case). Guarantors are allowed and Rhino is also accepted.