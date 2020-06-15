All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

559 West 156th Street

559 West 156th Street · (347) 920-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

559 West 156th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
No Broker Fee! Sprawling 4 Bedroom/2 Bath with Washer/Dryer in well-maintained pre-war building with elevator. 1 block away from the 1 train and the Audubon Park Historic District. There are 3 parks within less than a 5 minute walk: Riverside, Highbridge & Jackie Robinson ParkSpacious and Sun-Drenched 4 Bedroom apartment on a quiet, tree-lined block near the border of Hamilton Heights and Washington Heights. A massive Living Room connects to the Master Bedroom, which has open city views to the West. Each bedroom has a closet and can accommodate Full, Queen or King size beds. An Open Layout Chef's Kitchen features plenty of cabinets and counter space. Stainless Steel appliances including a Dishwasher and Microwave. 2 Full bathrooms (one with dual sinks) with built-in vanities and medicine cabinets as well as large soaking tubs. Apartment features include: High Ceilings, hardwood floors, an Exposed Brick Wall, recessed lighting and Washer/Dryer.The building has a live-in super. Dogs and Cats are allowed (case by case). Guarantors are allowed and Rhino is also accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 West 156th Street have any available units?
559 West 156th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 559 West 156th Street have?
Some of 559 West 156th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 West 156th Street currently offering any rent specials?
559 West 156th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 West 156th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 559 West 156th Street is pet friendly.
Does 559 West 156th Street offer parking?
No, 559 West 156th Street does not offer parking.
Does 559 West 156th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 559 West 156th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 West 156th Street have a pool?
No, 559 West 156th Street does not have a pool.
Does 559 West 156th Street have accessible units?
No, 559 West 156th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 559 West 156th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 West 156th Street has units with dishwashers.
