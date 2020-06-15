All apartments in New York
556 Third Avenue

556 3rd Ave · (917) 533-7056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

556 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH-G · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
hot tub
lobby
PLEASE SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE VIDEO TOUR OF THE APARTMENT!

Sponsor Unit - No Board Approval

Perched at the top of a Murray Hill luxury condominium tower, this spectacular four-bedroom, 3 full-bath, 2 half-bath duplex penthouse offers a breathtaking scale and iconic skyline views that stretch on for miles.

Thanks to a decadent 4,304-square-foot floor plan and designer decor, you'll enjoy marvelous spaces for gracious entertaining and tranquil relaxation. The double-height living room is wrapped in walls of windows, topped by 20-foot ceilings and flanked by two large terraces. Here, expansive seating and dining areas paved in inlaid hardwood floors become the perfect vantage point for contemplating postcard views that span Manhattan's greatest landmarks, from the East River to the Hudson. The architecturally designed kitchen dazzles with Pyrolave glazed lava countertops, glass-front cabinetry and an army of professional-grade appliances, including a six-burner gas range with pot filler, a Salamander oven, two warming drawers, three ovens and a massive Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer. A Sub-Zero ice maker in the dining room aids in effortless hosting.

Lavish bedrooms suites feature more glorious views, tall ceilings and excellent closet space, and bathrooms boast premium stone and fixtures. The master opens to a large terrace featuring an inviting hot tub.

A sleek glass staircase allows light and views to flow unimpeded to the second floor, where you'll find another bed and bath and two large dens, including one equipped with a bar and Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer drawers and ice maker. More than 2,114 square feet of storage space, accessible via the building's common stairwell, means storage will never be a concern. An in-unit washer-dryer, central HVAC, custom-designed lighting and built-in sound system complete this unrivaled Murray Hill penthouse showplace.

Aurora Condominium is a pet-friendly, full-service condominium where residents enjoy a recently renovated lobby; 24-hour doorman, concierge and porter service; a fitness center; and a marvelous roof deck. Located in the heart of Murray Hill, this magnificent home offers direct proximity to shopping, dining, and services and easy access to Midtown, NoMad, The Flatiron District and Kips Bay. Grand Central Terminal puts 4/5/6, 7, S subway lines and Metro-North trains minutes away, and the 34th Street Ferry Landing and Midtown Tunnel provide direct access to Queens, Brooklyn and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Third Avenue have any available units?
556 Third Avenue has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 Third Avenue have?
Some of 556 Third Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
556 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 556 Third Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 556 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 556 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 556 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 556 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 556 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 556 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 556 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 556 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
