556 Third Avenue

Sponsor Unit - No Board Approval



Perched at the top of a Murray Hill luxury condominium tower, this spectacular four-bedroom, 3 full-bath, 2 half-bath duplex penthouse offers a breathtaking scale and iconic skyline views that stretch on for miles.



Thanks to a decadent 4,304-square-foot floor plan and designer decor, you'll enjoy marvelous spaces for gracious entertaining and tranquil relaxation. The double-height living room is wrapped in walls of windows, topped by 20-foot ceilings and flanked by two large terraces. Here, expansive seating and dining areas paved in inlaid hardwood floors become the perfect vantage point for contemplating postcard views that span Manhattan's greatest landmarks, from the East River to the Hudson. The architecturally designed kitchen dazzles with Pyrolave glazed lava countertops, glass-front cabinetry and an army of professional-grade appliances, including a six-burner gas range with pot filler, a Salamander oven, two warming drawers, three ovens and a massive Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer. A Sub-Zero ice maker in the dining room aids in effortless hosting.



Lavish bedrooms suites feature more glorious views, tall ceilings and excellent closet space, and bathrooms boast premium stone and fixtures. The master opens to a large terrace featuring an inviting hot tub.



A sleek glass staircase allows light and views to flow unimpeded to the second floor, where you'll find another bed and bath and two large dens, including one equipped with a bar and Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer drawers and ice maker. More than 2,114 square feet of storage space, accessible via the building's common stairwell, means storage will never be a concern. An in-unit washer-dryer, central HVAC, custom-designed lighting and built-in sound system complete this unrivaled Murray Hill penthouse showplace.



Aurora Condominium is a pet-friendly, full-service condominium where residents enjoy a recently renovated lobby; 24-hour doorman, concierge and porter service; a fitness center; and a marvelous roof deck. Located in the heart of Murray Hill, this magnificent home offers direct proximity to shopping, dining, and services and easy access to Midtown, NoMad, The Flatiron District and Kips Bay. Grand Central Terminal puts 4/5/6, 7, S subway lines and Metro-North trains minutes away, and the 34th Street Ferry Landing and Midtown Tunnel provide direct access to Queens, Brooklyn and beyond.