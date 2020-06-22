All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

555 East 78 St. 2A

555 East 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

555 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Want to live by the river? - Property Id: 246212

Enjoy soaring ceilings from this front facing fully renovated studio. Pristine kitchen area includes white, wood, shaker style cupboards, stone counters, porcelain tiled backslash and stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar included. Full bathroom with marble flooring and white subway tiled walls. Hard wood floors and recessed lighting along great closet space that includes a walk in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246212
Property Id 246212

(RLNE5857608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 East 78 St. 2A have any available units?
555 East 78 St. 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 East 78 St. 2A have?
Some of 555 East 78 St. 2A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 East 78 St. 2A currently offering any rent specials?
555 East 78 St. 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 East 78 St. 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 East 78 St. 2A is pet friendly.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2A offer parking?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2A does not offer parking.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2A have a pool?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2A does not have a pool.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2A have accessible units?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 555 East 78 St. 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 East 78 St. 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
