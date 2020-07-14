All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

552 West 43rd Street

552 West 43rd Street · (917) 902-4416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

552 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Enter through the key-locked elevator landing into this loft-like and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. This home is located in a boutique industrial chic condo building. From your foyer, you'll immediately notice the beautiful high ceilings and oversized windows with great natural light.

The bedrooms are split for your privacy and the master has a bathroom en-suite. There's even an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer. The living room and dining area is easily the most impressive space with an open concept layout. The open kitchen is complete with plenty of counter space, range hood, premium appliances, dishwasher, wine fridge, and even custom cabinetry. Not to mention the owners customized the closets to maximize space including high quality professionally installed drawers and shelving.

Conveniently located in a neighborhood filled with great restaurants, cafes, theatres, markets, and more - this is not a property to be missed. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Note: Can be offered furnished as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 West 43rd Street have any available units?
552 West 43rd Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 West 43rd Street have?
Some of 552 West 43rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 West 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
552 West 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 West 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 552 West 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 552 West 43rd Street offer parking?
No, 552 West 43rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 552 West 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 West 43rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 West 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 552 West 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 552 West 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 552 West 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 552 West 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 West 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
