552 West 43rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher elevator media room furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator media room

Enter through the key-locked elevator landing into this loft-like and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. This home is located in a boutique industrial chic condo building. From your foyer, you'll immediately notice the beautiful high ceilings and oversized windows with great natural light.



The bedrooms are split for your privacy and the master has a bathroom en-suite. There's even an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer. The living room and dining area is easily the most impressive space with an open concept layout. The open kitchen is complete with plenty of counter space, range hood, premium appliances, dishwasher, wine fridge, and even custom cabinetry. Not to mention the owners customized the closets to maximize space including high quality professionally installed drawers and shelving.



Conveniently located in a neighborhood filled with great restaurants, cafes, theatres, markets, and more - this is not a property to be missed. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



Note: Can be offered furnished as well.