55 West 8th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Situated around the corner from Washington Square Park in the center of Manhattan's coveted historic Greenwich Village, on the third floor of a land marked walk-up. This is a LARGE 2 bedroom with newly renovated windowed kitchen and bath featuring beautiful granite counter tops and new stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen and new wood trimmed vanity, medicine cabinet and lighting in bathroom. Along with hardwood floors, high ceilings and track lighting, this apartment has an extremely spacious living space with a charming decorative fireplace, and four large windows that allows light to flow through the entire day. Each bedroom is king sized with additional room for furniture. Conveniently located, Close to transportation and some of the best restaurants in Manhattan. Pets okNo Smoking Building