Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

55 West 8th Street

55 West 8th Street · (646) 484-7950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 West 8th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$4,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Situated around the corner from Washington Square Park in the center of Manhattan's coveted historic Greenwich Village, on the third floor of a land marked walk-up. This is a LARGE 2 bedroom with newly renovated windowed kitchen and bath featuring beautiful granite counter tops and new stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen and new wood trimmed vanity, medicine cabinet and lighting in bathroom. Along with hardwood floors, high ceilings and track lighting, this apartment has an extremely spacious living space with a charming decorative fireplace, and four large windows that allows light to flow through the entire day. Each bedroom is king sized with additional room for furniture. Conveniently located, Close to transportation and some of the best restaurants in Manhattan. Pets okNo Smoking Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 West 8th Street have any available units?
55 West 8th Street has a unit available for $4,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 West 8th Street have?
Some of 55 West 8th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 West 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 West 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 55 West 8th Street offer parking?
No, 55 West 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 West 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 55 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 55 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 West 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
