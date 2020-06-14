All apartments in New York
55 West 75th Street

55 West 75th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MASSIVE TERRACE! EUROPEAN STYLE HOME* W. 75th and CENTRAL PARK BLOCK*3 flights up. Extremely bright and spacious. Apartment features: jumbo non-shared outdoor space, high ceilings, original detailed hardwood floors, deco fireplace, separate renovated kitchen with DISHWASHER, and oversized renovated marble bathroom. Enormous living room that easily accommodates large furniture pieces and a Queen-sized bedroom. Steps off Central Park, 2 blocks from Museum of Natural History and the B/D Express trains and Cross-town bus. Three-flights up No pets. Laundry across the street! Short distance to Trader Joes, Zabars and Fairway. To view this apartment or any other please contact me anytime via email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 West 75th Street have any available units?
55 West 75th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 West 75th Street have?
Some of 55 West 75th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 West 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 55 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 55 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 55 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 55 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 West 75th Street has units with dishwashers.
