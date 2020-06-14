55 West 75th Street

Amenities

MASSIVE TERRACE! EUROPEAN STYLE HOME* W. 75th and CENTRAL PARK BLOCK*3 flights up. Extremely bright and spacious. Apartment features: jumbo non-shared outdoor space, high ceilings, original detailed hardwood floors, deco fireplace, separate renovated kitchen with DISHWASHER, and oversized renovated marble bathroom. Enormous living room that easily accommodates large furniture pieces and a Queen-sized bedroom. Steps off Central Park, 2 blocks from Museum of Natural History and the B/D Express trains and Cross-town bus. Three-flights up No pets. Laundry across the street! Short distance to Trader Joes, Zabars and Fairway. To view this apartment or any other please contact me anytime via email.