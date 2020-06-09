All apartments in New York
544 E 87TH ST.
544 E 87TH ST.

544 East 87th Street · (917) 608-6712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

544 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
**SORRY, NO PETS**THE BEST UES ONE OR TWO-BEDROOM!! HANDS DOWN!!! Sun-filled full-floor apartment, with Southern and Northern exposures. The living/dining area (16'X14') is large and incredibly bright. King-sized master bedroom. This is a lovely, intimate early 20th century Townhouse - immaculately maintained and a place, you too, will want to call home!!!Easy transportation access to midtown, downtown, and crosstown (4/5/6 train, M15 Express, M31, NEW EXPRESS M86 buses). You need only go a few steps to glorious Carl Schurz Park, the promenade. Whole Foods and Fairway, bagels, diner, bank, and dry cleaning are just around the corner. Care for a few laps around the pool? Only blocks away, you'll find Asphalt Green, an international Olympic swimming venue.***IMMEDIATE SHOWING AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT - CALL 917-608-6712***I would love to introduce you to this beautiful property... and your new home! Text or email me, Nancy Elton, anytime at 917-608-6712. I guarantee a fast response!!Office: 212.310.0324Mobile: 917.608.6712Email: nelton@anchornyc.com anchornyc995953

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 E 87TH ST. have any available units?
544 E 87TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 544 E 87TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
544 E 87TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 E 87TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 544 E 87TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 544 E 87TH ST. offer parking?
No, 544 E 87TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 544 E 87TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 E 87TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 E 87TH ST. have a pool?
Yes, 544 E 87TH ST. has a pool.
Does 544 E 87TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 544 E 87TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 544 E 87TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 E 87TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 E 87TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 E 87TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
