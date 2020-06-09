544 E 87TH ST.

Amenities

**SORRY, NO PETS**THE BEST UES ONE OR TWO-BEDROOM!! HANDS DOWN!!! Sun-filled full-floor apartment, with Southern and Northern exposures. The living/dining area (16'X14') is large and incredibly bright. King-sized master bedroom. This is a lovely, intimate early 20th century Townhouse - immaculately maintained and a place, you too, will want to call home!!!Easy transportation access to midtown, downtown, and crosstown (4/5/6 train, M15 Express, M31, NEW EXPRESS M86 buses). You need only go a few steps to glorious Carl Schurz Park, the promenade. Whole Foods and Fairway, bagels, diner, bank, and dry cleaning are just around the corner. Care for a few laps around the pool? Only blocks away, you'll find Asphalt Green, an international Olympic swimming venue.***IMMEDIATE SHOWING AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT - CALL 917-608-6712***I would love to introduce you to this beautiful property... and your new home! Text or email me, Nancy Elton, anytime at 917-608-6712. I guarantee a fast response!!Office: 212.310.0324Mobile: 917.608.6712Email: nelton@anchornyc.com anchornyc995953