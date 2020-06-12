541 West 156th Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.



-



a STEAL of a 2BR with W/D and DW!!!



LOCATION: 156th and Amsterdam

TRAINS: C, 1



Your Apartment:

-New kitchen with fresh stainless steel appliances

-Stacked W/D

-Dishwasher

-Closets in bedrooms!!

-Split bedrooms - bedrooms do not share a wall

-QUEEN Sized bedrooms (possibly, king sized)

-INCREDIBLE management company

-Live in Super

-VERY QUIET unit

-Great natural light, and lovely recessed lighting



Your Neighborhood:

-blocks away from everything!

-Super Foodtown

-Chipped Cup

-Hand Pulled Noodle

-The Honeywell

-And SO much more!