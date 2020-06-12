541 West 156th Street

Amenities
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.
-
a STEAL of a 2BR with W/D and DW!!!
LOCATION: 156th and Amsterdam
TRAINS: C, 1
Your Apartment:
-New kitchen with fresh stainless steel appliances
-Stacked W/D
-Dishwasher
-Closets in bedrooms!!
-Split bedrooms - bedrooms do not share a wall
-QUEEN Sized bedrooms (possibly, king sized)
-INCREDIBLE management company
-Live in Super
-VERY QUIET unit
-Great natural light, and lovely recessed lighting
Your Neighborhood:
-blocks away from everything!
-Super Foodtown
-Chipped Cup
-Hand Pulled Noodle
-The Honeywell
-And SO much more!