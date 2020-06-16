All apartments in New York
534 West 42nd Street

534 West 42nd Street · (917) 450-1161
Location

534 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
lobby
Step off the secure elevator directly into your massive floor-through apartment in this boutique luxury Midtown condo building! This unique 1150 square foot apartment with northern and southern exposure is truly a one of a kind rental. It offers a chefs kitchen with top-of-the line finishes including a Sub-Zero fridge and Wolf range, an island with a separate wine fridge, high ceilings, bath and a half, w/d in unit and a huge dedicated storage area in the buildings basement.

Enjoy your morning coffee on the private south-facing balcony off the king-size bedroom, and inside escape the hustle and bustle of midtown with the quad-glazed city noise cancelling windows. Thanks to the solid concrete ceilings and subfloors, you wont even know you have neighbors. The large, quiet rear-facing bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with high-end fixtures, a large walk-in closet, plus additional built out custom closets for extra storage space.

Unlike other condo rental units, this apartment has been owner occupied and kept in spectacular condition. The living/dining area includes a reclaimed wood accent wall that adds charm and character with a sliding door to hide your TV when not in use, and the apartments three powerful central air conditioning units will keep you cool on the hottest New York summer day without blocking any space in your windows. The apartment will be delivered freshly painted.

This is a fantastic space if you covet privacy and you enjoy entertaining.
No board approval or additional expenses to move in or out! The building functions much like rentals so approval is quick and easy.

The roof deck offers spectacular city views, and with only six other apartments in the building, youll usually have it to yourself and your guests. The buildings virtual doorman system which allows for packages to be securely placed in the lobby when youre not home. The location is great with access to all major transit lines, a few short blocks from Times Square, Gotham West market and Hudson Yards! oxford624784

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 West 42nd Street have any available units?
534 West 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 West 42nd Street have?
Some of 534 West 42nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 West 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
534 West 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 West 42nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 534 West 42nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 534 West 42nd Street offer parking?
No, 534 West 42nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 534 West 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 West 42nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 West 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 534 West 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 534 West 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 534 West 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 534 West 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 West 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
