534 West 42nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities doorman elevator lobby

Step off the secure elevator directly into your massive floor-through apartment in this boutique luxury Midtown condo building! This unique 1150 square foot apartment with northern and southern exposure is truly a one of a kind rental. It offers a chefs kitchen with top-of-the line finishes including a Sub-Zero fridge and Wolf range, an island with a separate wine fridge, high ceilings, bath and a half, w/d in unit and a huge dedicated storage area in the buildings basement.



Enjoy your morning coffee on the private south-facing balcony off the king-size bedroom, and inside escape the hustle and bustle of midtown with the quad-glazed city noise cancelling windows. Thanks to the solid concrete ceilings and subfloors, you wont even know you have neighbors. The large, quiet rear-facing bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with high-end fixtures, a large walk-in closet, plus additional built out custom closets for extra storage space.



Unlike other condo rental units, this apartment has been owner occupied and kept in spectacular condition. The living/dining area includes a reclaimed wood accent wall that adds charm and character with a sliding door to hide your TV when not in use, and the apartments three powerful central air conditioning units will keep you cool on the hottest New York summer day without blocking any space in your windows. The apartment will be delivered freshly painted.



This is a fantastic space if you covet privacy and you enjoy entertaining.

No board approval or additional expenses to move in or out! The building functions much like rentals so approval is quick and easy.



The roof deck offers spectacular city views, and with only six other apartments in the building, youll usually have it to yourself and your guests. The buildings virtual doorman system which allows for packages to be securely placed in the lobby when youre not home. The location is great with access to all major transit lines, a few short blocks from Times Square, Gotham West market and Hudson Yards! oxford624784