53 West 72nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Super quiet and bright corner apartment with light and views!



With hardwood floors and pre-war details throughout, this exceptionally large 1 bedroom apartment with windowed bathroom offers flexible use of space.



Located in the heart of the Upper West Side this home couldn't be more happily situated with Central Park only steps away. A few blocks from Trader Joe's, Fairway, and Citarella, and the neighborhood's very best bars and restaurants, this apartment is perched on the corner of 72nd and Columbus.



Transportation options abound, the 1/2/3 and B/C subway lines are all within a block and the M5, M72, M57, M11, and M7 buses are also close by.



Private previews available by appointment this week. Open House on President's Day 2/17/20, 10:00 am-12:30 pm.