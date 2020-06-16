All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

53 West 72nd Street

53 West 72nd Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

53 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Super quiet and bright corner apartment with light and views!

With hardwood floors and pre-war details throughout, this exceptionally large 1 bedroom apartment with windowed bathroom offers flexible use of space.

Located in the heart of the Upper West Side this home couldn't be more happily situated with Central Park only steps away. A few blocks from Trader Joe's, Fairway, and Citarella, and the neighborhood's very best bars and restaurants, this apartment is perched on the corner of 72nd and Columbus.

Transportation options abound, the 1/2/3 and B/C subway lines are all within a block and the M5, M72, M57, M11, and M7 buses are also close by.

Private previews available by appointment this week. Open House on President's Day 2/17/20, 10:00 am-12:30 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 West 72nd Street have any available units?
53 West 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 53 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 West 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 53 West 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 53 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 53 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 53 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 53 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 West 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 West 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
