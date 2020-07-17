53 W 72nd St

Amenities

100% NO BROKERS FEE! MASSIVE ONE BEDROOM! ELEVATOR! GAS AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED!HUGE one bedroom right in the middle of the fashionable Central Park West Historic District, one of Manhattans most popular and diverse shopping areas. This unit boasts with light through its many windows. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, and the bathroom is gorgeously tiled. Bedroom is large and fits a king sized bed, and has spacious closets.This lovely elevator building is conveniently located a block away from the B, C, 1, 2, 3, and 9 trains. Electricity and gas are included.FOR AN EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT SARAH CALL/TEXT: 347-733-7570EMAIL: SARAH@MRGNYC.COMOPEN HOUSE BY APPT ONLY