53 W 72nd St
53 W 72nd St

53 West 72nd Street · (347) 733-7570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
100% NO BROKERS FEE! MASSIVE ONE BEDROOM! ELEVATOR! GAS AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED!HUGE one bedroom right in the middle of the fashionable Central Park West Historic District, one of Manhattans most popular and diverse shopping areas. This unit boasts with light through its many windows. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, and the bathroom is gorgeously tiled. Bedroom is large and fits a king sized bed, and has spacious closets.This lovely elevator building is conveniently located a block away from the B, C, 1, 2, 3, and 9 trains. Electricity and gas are included.FOR AN EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT SARAH CALL/TEXT: 347-733-7570EMAIL: SARAH@MRGNYC.COMOPEN HOUSE BY APPT ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 W 72nd St have any available units?
53 W 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 W 72nd St have?
Some of 53 W 72nd St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 W 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
53 W 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 W 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 53 W 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 53 W 72nd St offer parking?
Yes, 53 W 72nd St offers parking.
Does 53 W 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 W 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 W 72nd St have a pool?
No, 53 W 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 53 W 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 53 W 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 53 W 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 W 72nd St has units with dishwashers.
