Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:29 AM

53 North Moore Street

53 North Moore Street · (212) 252-8772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 North Moore Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-H · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
pool
bike storage
lobby
Rarely available and bright all day long, this North-facing custom renovated Two-Bedroom Two-Bathroom residence is in TriBeCa's premier, full service, landmarked condominium at The North Moore. This home features a spacious living room with high tech quality renovations including cove lighting, built-in speakers and custom cabinets topped with Corian white marble, and beautiful hardwood floors. What makes the living room unique is the built-in banquet dining bench with additional storage space. The kitchen features Carrera marble counter-tops and stainless steel appliances including Subzero refrigerator and wine refrigerator, Viking vent and microwave, Miele dishwasher, Capital range, and a Twofold apron-front sink. The master bedroom has custom-built his and hers walk-in closets and also features an oasis master bathroom with absolute black granite floors, polished mosaic walls, a Norwegian polar block-granite shower with dual Dornbracht Just Rain shower heads, and his and hers Omvivo sink with Vola controls. The second bathroom has Pietra Serena Stone, Bisazza tiles, and Toto and Waterworks Fixtures. Both bathrooms are heated by a Toto air ventilator and all rooms have independent climate controls. A Whirlpool washer/dryer completes the apt.

The North Moore is a 24-hour full service doorman building located on one of the most sought after cobblestone streets in Manhattan's TriBeCa. The building is wheelchair accessible with a stunning roof deck, bike room and an exquisite sky-lit lobby. The prime location gives you easy access to the West Side Highway, Hudson River Heliport, and all public transportation with proximity to attractions such as Washington Market Park, Hudson River Park, Whole Foods, great restaurants, and shopping. Don't miss the opportunity to experience a truly unique space in the heart of Manhattan's desirable TriBeCa.

*Management requires an 18 month lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 North Moore Street have any available units?
53 North Moore Street has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 North Moore Street have?
Some of 53 North Moore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 North Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 North Moore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 North Moore Street pet-friendly?
No, 53 North Moore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 53 North Moore Street offer parking?
No, 53 North Moore Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 North Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 North Moore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 North Moore Street have a pool?
Yes, 53 North Moore Street has a pool.
Does 53 North Moore Street have accessible units?
Yes, 53 North Moore Street has accessible units.
Does 53 North Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 North Moore Street has units with dishwashers.
