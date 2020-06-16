53 North Moore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible doorman pool bike storage lobby

Rarely available and bright all day long, this North-facing custom renovated Two-Bedroom Two-Bathroom residence is in TriBeCa's premier, full service, landmarked condominium at The North Moore. This home features a spacious living room with high tech quality renovations including cove lighting, built-in speakers and custom cabinets topped with Corian white marble, and beautiful hardwood floors. What makes the living room unique is the built-in banquet dining bench with additional storage space. The kitchen features Carrera marble counter-tops and stainless steel appliances including Subzero refrigerator and wine refrigerator, Viking vent and microwave, Miele dishwasher, Capital range, and a Twofold apron-front sink. The master bedroom has custom-built his and hers walk-in closets and also features an oasis master bathroom with absolute black granite floors, polished mosaic walls, a Norwegian polar block-granite shower with dual Dornbracht Just Rain shower heads, and his and hers Omvivo sink with Vola controls. The second bathroom has Pietra Serena Stone, Bisazza tiles, and Toto and Waterworks Fixtures. Both bathrooms are heated by a Toto air ventilator and all rooms have independent climate controls. A Whirlpool washer/dryer completes the apt.



The North Moore is a 24-hour full service doorman building located on one of the most sought after cobblestone streets in Manhattan's TriBeCa. The building is wheelchair accessible with a stunning roof deck, bike room and an exquisite sky-lit lobby. The prime location gives you easy access to the West Side Highway, Hudson River Heliport, and all public transportation with proximity to attractions such as Washington Market Park, Hudson River Park, Whole Foods, great restaurants, and shopping. Don't miss the opportunity to experience a truly unique space in the heart of Manhattan's desirable TriBeCa.



*Management requires an 18 month lease minimum.