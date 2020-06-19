All apartments in New York
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:02 PM

523 West 49th Street #1b

523 W 49th St · (212) 470-5672
Location

523 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Dirt Cheap Studio located in the heart of Midtown West at 49th Street and 10th Avenue just West of the Theatre District, great shopping, world class restaurants and nearby Chelsea Piers. This open floorplan studio apartment offers a high ceiling, large south facing windows that allow for excellent natural light, a large closet, renovated bathroom with tub and an open kitchen with full size appliances. Heat and Hot Water Included. Walk-up Building with Full Time Super and Property Manager. Easy access to 8th Avenue and Broadway Subway Lines and Bike Sharing Kiosks. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 West 49th Street #1b have any available units?
523 West 49th Street #1b doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 523 West 49th Street #1b currently offering any rent specials?
523 West 49th Street #1b isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 West 49th Street #1b pet-friendly?
No, 523 West 49th Street #1b is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 523 West 49th Street #1b offer parking?
No, 523 West 49th Street #1b does not offer parking.
Does 523 West 49th Street #1b have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 West 49th Street #1b does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 West 49th Street #1b have a pool?
No, 523 West 49th Street #1b does not have a pool.
Does 523 West 49th Street #1b have accessible units?
No, 523 West 49th Street #1b does not have accessible units.
Does 523 West 49th Street #1b have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 West 49th Street #1b does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 West 49th Street #1b have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 West 49th Street #1b does not have units with air conditioning.
