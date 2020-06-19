523 West 49th Street #1b

Amenities

Dirt Cheap Studio located in the heart of Midtown West at 49th Street and 10th Avenue just West of the Theatre District, great shopping, world class restaurants and nearby Chelsea Piers. This open floorplan studio apartment offers a high ceiling, large south facing windows that allow for excellent natural light, a large closet, renovated bathroom with tub and an open kitchen with full size appliances. Heat and Hot Water Included. Walk-up Building with Full Time Super and Property Manager. Easy access to 8th Avenue and Broadway Subway Lines and Bike Sharing Kiosks. Sorry no pets.